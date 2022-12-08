Beet Juice Benefits: Why You Need to Drink It This Winter

Beet juice benefits are well known. The juice is extracted from beetroots, also known as beets.

These are generally red in color and have an earthy flavor. This root vegetable is known for its several beneficial properties and is widely consumed all around the globe.

Beets are rich in essential minerals and nutrients, such as potassium, folate, and Vitamin C. Beet juice benefits are best enjoyed when freshly prepared juices are consumed.

Nutritional Value of Beets

Hundred grams of beets contain:

Calories: 44 kcal

Protein: 1.7 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

Carbs: 10 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Folate: 20% of the Daily Value (DV)

Manganese: 14% of the DV

Copper: 8% of the DV

Potassium: 7% of the DV

Magnesium: 6% of the DV

Vitamin C: 4% of the DV

Vitamin B6: 4% of the DV

Iron: 4% of the DV

Beets are among the moderate-carb vegetables and can be included in a carb-restricted diet. Beet juice benefits can be attributed to high levels of folate and manganese present. Heat can reduce beet juice benefits, so it's recommended to use fresh and chilled beets.

Beet Juice Benefits

The beneficial compounds and nutrients present in beets can do wonders to the body. The most studied and evidence-based benefits of beet juice are listed below:

1) Effects on blood pressure

A random trial conducted by the William Harvey Research Institute has associated beet juice with lower blood pressure in hypertensive patients.

Patients with chronic high blood pressure can yield beet juice benefits by consuming about 250 ml of the juice daily. Beets contain high levels of nitrates that are converted into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide dilates the blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure.

Check out the natural ways to lower your blood pressure.

2) Prevents cognitive decline

Beet juice benefits include its ability to prevent certain neurodegenerative disorders.

Several studies in the journal Nitric Oxide indicate a strong correlation between a high nitrate diet and better brain performance. Beets are among the best foods to boost brain and memory. Beet juice can provide enough nitric oxide to keep the brain working and young.

3) May prevent cancer

Beets contain a compound known as betalain, which imparts a red color to the vegetable.

Research studying beet juice benefits have indicated the chemo-preventive properties of betalain. One such study was conducted in Universidad de Murcia, Spain, using cancer cell lines.

Check out this list of five foods to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

How to Get Beet Juice Benefits?

Beets are common in popular juice-cleanse detox diet plans. Follow this easy and simple recipe to get all the minerals and antioxidants:

1) Beet & Apple Mocktail

Ingredients:

1 small Beetroot

1 large green apple

2 stalks of celery

1 medium carrot

1/2 lemon

1/2 inch of ginger, peeled

Instructions:

Wash all vegetables and fruits to remove any dirt, and pat dry them.

Peel and cut the beetroot into small pieces. Cut the apple into small pieces, and remove the seeds. Cut the carrot into long pieces, and cut the celery into long pieces.

Use a juicer or a blender. You can also use hand juicers.

Add the beetroot, apple, carrot, celery, and ginger one by one, through the juicer. Do not add the lemon.

Squeeze the lemon into the juice, and stir well. Pour it into juice glasses, and serve chilled.

Serving Tip: This juice can be an amazing option for breakfast. It helps reduce high blood pressure and is recommended for hypertensive patients.

2) Beet & Cucumber Detox

This recipe is one of the best post-holiday juice cleanses to get beet juice benefits.

Ingredients

2 beets

2 lemons

1 cucumber

Mint (optional)

Parsely (optional)

Grapes, handful

Sea salt

Instructions

Peel and wash the ingredients well, and cut them into small pieces.

Add all the ingredients to a juicer, and add sea salt.

Blend till it's smooth. You can also strain the juice to remove the beet fibers.

Bottom Line

It's recommended to consume freshly prepared recipes to get beet juice benefits. The fresher the beets, the more antioxidants it contain. Remember not to add sugar to the juices you prepare.

Beets have natural sugars that can sweeten the juice. Cooking this vegetable can prevent you from reaping the health benefits, as high heat can destroy vitamins and naturally occurring beneficial compounds.

