5 Foods to Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. While it can affect anyone, there are a few things you can do to lower the risk of getting it.

To reduce your risk of contracting this disease, make sure you eat healthy foods like fruits and vegetables every day. Here are a few foods that have been shown to prevent or reduce the risk of breast cancer:

Best Foods to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Here's a look at five such foods:

#1 Fatty Fish

It's one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower the risk of breast cancer. Fish high in omega-3 include salmon, tuna, and mackerel.

Research shows that women who consume diets rich in these types of fish have a lower risk of developing breast cancer than those who don't. Omega-3s may also help reduce inflammation in the body by reducing levels of the body's natural inflammatory substances known as cytokines.

#2 Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and may help prevent cancer. Vitamin C also helps the body absorb iron — another nutrient that's important in reducing the risk of breast cancer.

Citrus fruits are best eaten raw, as they contain more nutrients than cooked fruit. Examples include oranges, tangerines (tangelos), lemons, limes, and grapefruit.

#3 Green tea

Green tea is a drink that has long been used to prevent and treat health issues thanks to its antioxidant properties.

Antioxidants are molecules that can help stop or slow the development of certain diseases, including cancer, in the body. Green tea contains natural compounds called catechins (also known as flavonoids).

Catechins can:

Prevent the growth of cancer cells

Reduce the spread of cancer cells

Breast cancer is a type of disease that's caused when normal cells become abnormal due to uncontrolled cell division. Green tea has been shown to reduce breast cancer risk in several ways.

#4 Leafy vegetables

Leafy greens are the perfect food to add to your diet when you're trying to reduce the risk of breast cancer. They're packed with antioxidants and fiber, which can help keep your body healthy.

One thing that makes leafy vegetables so beneficial is that they also contain a high amount of vitamin K — an essential nutrient linked with bone health and a reduced risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin K also plays a key role in keeping the blood clotting process functioning properly in the body.

The best way to enjoy these greens is either having them raw or lightly cooked by steaming them for about ten minutes till they're tender-crisp. You can then serve them hot or cold on their own or with other ingredients like meat or fish alongside pasta or your choice of carbs.

#5 Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice has been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer. That's due to its high levels of antioxidants and ellagic acid.

The antioxidant content of pomegranate is especially potent, as it's reachable by the cells without being broken down like other antioxidants. Drinking pomegranate juice can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer.

Drinking pomegranate juice regularly can increase good cholesterol (HDL) while decreasing bad cholesterol (LDL).

Takeaway

Breast cancer can happen at any point in life. While it cannot be reversed, you can certainly do your bit to prevent the spread and damage caused by it.

Living a healthy lifestyle that promotes healthy decisions can lead to greater quality of life, which can bring down the risk of diseases and illnesses.

