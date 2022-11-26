5 Best Post-Holiday Juice Cleanse Diet To Try

Juice cleanse diets are among the best detox diets to lose weight. In this diet, fruit and vegetable juices are only consumed for a few days. This diet can be followed for two to three days, which can be useful to flush out toxins gathered from holidaying and junk food.

People who have followed the juice cleanse diets claim health benefits such as improved digestion and reduced toxins in their bodies. It's believed that juice cleanse diets boost the body’s natural detox processes by removing harmful substances like sugar, caffeine, and inflammatory molecules that can be deleterious.

A study conducted by the Department of Medicine at UCLA found that a vegetable/fruit-based diet can be beneficial to health and promote the growth of probiotic bacteria in the gut.

What Foods Are Allowed in a Juice Cleanse Diet?

Fruits and vegetables can be generously used in this diet. The recommended fruits and vegetables are:

Apple

Celery

Kale

Carrot

Cabbage

Beets

Bell peppers

Spinach

Leafy greens

Milk extracted from nuts is allowed to make smoothies. The nut milks that are recommended are:

Almond milk

Cashew milk

Coconut milk

In this diet, animal products are restricted, including meat, dairy, and eggs. Juices, smoothies, or soups not made from the recommended fruits and vegetables are also discouraged.

Benefits of Juice Cleanse Diet

Juices made from fresh fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. That can offer several health benefits, such as:

Might help in weight loss.

Improves absorption of micronutrients in the gut

Promotes the growth of probiotic gut bacteria

Helps lower bad cholesterol

Might protect liver from chronic inflammation

Lowers blood glucose levels

Improves skin complexion

Increases energy production in the body

Types of Detox Recipes to Consider in Juice Cleanse Diet

Here are five types of juice cleanses to follow for optimal results after the holiday season. Some of them are quite easy to prepare. Let's get started:

1) Green apple detox

Green apples are rich in antioxidants and can detoxify the body.

Ingredients

2 green apples

3 stalks of celery

1 cucumber

8 leaves of kale

1/2 lemon

Few mint leaves

Instructions

Wash all the ingredients well, and cut them into pieces. Peel them well.

Place all ingredients in a juicerm and add some salt.

Blend using the slow option. Strain the juice to remove seeds before consuming.

2) Carrot Cleanse

Carrots are among the best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency.

Ingredients

2 large carrots

1 cup pineapple

2 pieces of ginger

Instructions

Wash the carrots and pineapple well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add some salt.

Blend using the slow option.

3) Lemon cucumber detox

Lemons are rich in vitamin C and can brighten the skin.

Ingredients

2 lemons peeled

2 cucumbers halved

1 cup water

Salt

Mint leaves

Instructions

Peel and wash the lemons and cucumbers well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add salt.

Blend using a juicer. Strain before consumption.

4) Orange detox

Oranges are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake.

Ingredients

2 oranges peeled

1 lemon peeled

1 cup baby spinach

Mint leaves

Salt

Instructions

Peel and wash the lemons and oranges well, and cut them into pieces. Remove any seeds before processing.

Place all ingredients in a juicer and add salt.

Blend using the medium option. Straining is optional if seeds are removed.

5) Beet detox

Beets contain naturally occurring sugars and beneficial compounds.

Ingredients

2 beets

2 lemons

1 cucumber

Mint leaves

Parsely

Grapes, handful

Instructions

Peel and wash the ingredients well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add salt.

Blend using the slow option. Strain to remove the beet fibers.

Bottom Line

Juice cleanse diets can be beneficial in removing toxins from the body after the festive season. Fruits and vegetables are among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet. However, this kind of diet must be followed for a maximum of three days, and solid foods must be resumed for proper nutrition.

