5 Best Flexibility Exercises for Beginners

Flexibility is important for a healthy and active lifestyle and has an impact on how the muscles and joints function.

Flexibility reduces the chances of injury, eases chronic pain, and comes in handy during day-to-day activities too. There are several ways to improve flexibility; one such way is stretching.

A regular stretch routine offers a plethora of benefits. It enables you to become more flexible, improves efficiency to complete daily chores and activities, such as bending, climbing stairs, squatting, etc., body posture, and also reduces the risk of injury. Moreover, it's an amazing way to de-stress the mind and body.

As a beginner, it's best to start with some easy flexibility exercises that don’t require complicated positions. Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the beginner-friendly exercises that can help you become more flexible.

Flexibility Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at five flexibility exercises for beginners:

1) Standing Hip Flexor Stretch

This stretching exercise targets the psoas muscles, which can become stiff from prolonged periods of sitting and continuous aerobic exercises, such as jogging or running.

To do this exercise:

Get into a split stance position by bringing your right foot forward and left foot back.

Drop your left tailbone, and knee a few inches closer to the floor while moving your pelvis slightly forward.

Make sure to keep your spine straight and in a neutral position to prevent rounding or arching your back.

Hold the stretch for a while, and repeat the same with your alternate leg.

2) Forward Fold

A forward fold stretches the back side of the body, along with the spine and specific lower body muscles, including the hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet together and arms on your side. Bend at your hips, and bring your head towards your knees and hands towards the floor.

Try to lengthen your legs as much as you can without locking your knees. To make the pose a bit easier, place a yoga block in front of you, and let your hands rest on it.

3) Seated Inner Thigh Stretch

The seated inner thigh stretch, also referred to as the butterfly stretch, is one of the simplest ways to stretch and open up the hips, inner thighs, and groin. It improves hip flexibility and relieves hip discomfort.

To do this exercise:

Take a seated position with both legs extended out in front of you. Slowly reach out with your hands, and grab your left foot, pulling it towards your groin.

Grab your right foot, and do the same. Place both soles of your feet together.

Hold both feet in your hands, and allow your elbows to move till they get connected with your knees.

Slowly press into your knees using your elbows so that they are pushed down towards the floor.

Keep pressing till you feel a gentle stretch in your groin. Repeat for a few seconds, and relax.

4) Standing Quad Stretch

The standing quad stretch is a super easy exercise that stretches and strengthens the quads. This stretching exercise can be done anywhere.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together and spine aligned. L

ift your left heel towards your butt, and point your left knee down towards the floor. with your knees properly aligned.

Hold your left foot with your left hand, and hold this position for 20 seconds. Lower your leg, and repeat the same on your right leg.

Repeat five times on both legs.

5) Seated Head-toward-knee Stretch

This stretch works on the hamstrings and also eases stiffness and tension in the back.

To do this exercise:

Sit upright with your left leg stretched out in front and right leg bent, facing away from the body.

Lengthen your spine, and slowly rotate your upper body towards your stretched leg. Fold forward, and hold the stretch for a few seconds.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Takeaway

When doing the aforementioned exercises, make sure you move slowly, and stretch gently. Do not hold your breath; avoid jerking or bouncing, and focus on maintaining a steady and easy breathing pattern.

