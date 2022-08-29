6 Best Hip Mobility Exercises for Beginners

Hips are important for maintaining proper posture and allowing ease of movement of the body. In that sense, they need to be in top condition for both static and dynamic reasons. Strong hips are crucial for overall strength and athleticism.

Poor hip mobility can potentially cause several health concerns, including knee problems, lower back pain, and hip tightness. It will interfere with doing everyday tasks because of the extreme pain. The good news is that incorporating a few hip mobility exercises into your routine can help reduce hip stiffness and ease the soreness and pain that comes from a sedentary lifestyle. Hip exercises can make movement easier, promote flexibility, stability and strength, and alleviate strain on your body.

6 Important Beginner-Friendly Hip Mobility Workouts

Try these easy hip mobility moves to keep tight and painful hips at bay.

The below hip exercises are super easy and can be modified depending on your level of fitness and ability. Add them to your everyday routine to remain pain- and injury-free and get the most out of your workouts.

1. Lateral Step-Ups

This hip mobility exercise works on your quads, glutes, and hamstrings, and stabilizes your entire core muscles. You can perform it with or without weight depending on your preferences.

Here’s how you should do lateral step-ups with dumbbells:

Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest or hold a pair of dumbbells in both hands at your sides.

Stand straight with a box or bench on your left side. Place your left foot on the bench keeping your knee bent.

Stand up on the bench and tap your right foot. Lower your foot back to the floor and complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

2. Knee-to-Chest

The knee-to-chest is an amazing exercise that gently stretches your hips and stabilizes your pelvic floor muscles.

Here’s how you should do the knee-to-chest exercise:

Rest your head on a flat and smooth surface and lie down comfortably on your back.

Keep your knees bent toward your chest and wrap your arms around your legs to hold your ankles, elbows, or forearms. If reaching your arms around your ankles seems difficult, simply position your hands around your thighs.

Move your chin toward your chest and lengthen the back of your neck. Try to hold the stretch for a few seconds up to a minute, then slowly release your legs on the floor.

For more comfort, you can even do this exercise one leg at a time.

3. Hip Flexor Stretch

A gentle hip flexor stretch can be an excellent addition to your hip mobility workout sequence. This stretch helps enhance your muscle strength and overall joint flexibility.

Here’s how you should do a hip flexor stretch:

Kneel down on one leg and keep your other leg bent at 90 degrees. Keep your kneeling leg aligned with your shoulders and hips and your other knee in line with your heel and ankle of the front foot.

Position your hands on your front knee and tuck in your tailbone and hips under your body. Now apply gentle pressure with your hands and lunge forward until you feel a stretch in your hips. Make sure to squeeze your glutes at all times to protect your spine.

Hold this position for a minute and then press into your back foot to move your knee to push forward.

Hold this position for another few seconds and relax back into the initial position.

Switch legs and continue for a few more minutes.

4. Single-Leg Bridge

The single-leg bridge is another very effective hip mobility exercise that targets your glutes, hamstrings, and core, and provides a nice stretch to your hips. Plus, this exercise also encourages good posture.

Here’s how you should do a single-leg bridge:

Start the exercise by lying on your back with your knees perfectly bent and both your feet toward your hips. Firmly press your palms into the ground alongside your body and slowly move your right leg up.

With your right leg lifted, raise your hips as high as you can and try to hold the position for some time.

Lower your leg, lift your left leg, and repeat.

5. Frog Stretch

The frog stretch is an intense stretching exercise that works wonders in improving your hip mobility.

Here’s how you should do the frog stretch:

Take a tabletop position and bend your upper body with your knees as wide as possible (just imagine a frog’s leg).

Now start to move your body back and forth while maintaining the position. Make sure your feet remain on the floor and your toes point out throughout the exercise.

Return to the starting position and then repeat a few times.

6. Butterfly Pose

This beginner-level hip mobility exercise stretches your hips and also helps improve blood circulation throughout your body.

Here’s how you should do the butterfly pose:

Sit comfortably with both your knees bent and position the soles of your feet together. With your hands together and fingers interlaced, gently press down your knees using your elbows.

You should feel a nice and gentle opening in your hips. Hold the position for a few seconds as you release tension, and then relax your hands.

Extend both your arms in front of you and slowly move your upper body forward into a forward fold. Hold for a few seconds more and relax.

Takeaway

Choose a few hip mobility exercises from the aforementioned ones and include them in your fitness routine. You would surely feel ease while you go about your everyday activities and sporting performance. Be consistent and safe in your approach and be mindful of your posture.

