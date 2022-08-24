6 Best Hip Strengthening Exercises for Men

Everyone can benefit from hip strengthening exercises, including men. Training the hips regularly increases flexibility and strength, reduces pain, and prevents future injuries.

Studies suggest that practicing hip strengthening exercises at least twice a week for a maximum of 12 weeks can reduce the need for hip replacement surgery in people with hip osteoarthritis. So, everyone can gain great results from hip conditioning, even when there are no signs or symptoms of any hip concerns.

Performing hip exercises with resistance or weights along with a few effective stretches can enhance range of motion for pain-free and well-functioning hip joints. If you are one with a sedentary lifestyle, targeted stretching and specific hip exercises can help relieve pain and tightness.

Best Hip Strengthening Exercises for Men

Here are the six best hip exercises suitable for all fitness levels:

1) Banded Hip March

The banded hip march, also referred to as the psoas march, is one of the best beginner-level hip strengthening exercises. It largely works on the hip flexors and engages the abdominal muscles to execute the movement.

To do it:

Stand tall, with your core engaged and feet at about hip-width distance. Loop a resistance band around the balls of your feet.

Drive your left knee up in front of you, and stop when your knee reaches your hip height.

Make sure to keep your foot under your knee and your other knee, ankle, and hip in line.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and move your right knee up.

Complete at least ten reps on each leg.

2) Single Leg Bridge

This exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings, and core while also offering a gentle stretch to the hips and encouraging good posture.

To do it:

Lie down comfortably on your back, and keep your knees bent, with your feet towards your hips.

Firmly press your palms on the floor, and extend your left leg straight in front of you.

Raise your hips as high as possible with your leg straight.

Hold the position, and lower your leg to the starting position.

Repeat five times on each side.

3) Half Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

The half kneeling hip flexor stretch is one of the most effective hip strengthening exercises. It stretches the hip flexors and engages the hip extensors to enhance the range of motion.

To do it:

Kneel with your right foot on the ground and left knee down. Move your left knee out to the side, and engage your glutes.

Shift your entire bodyweight forward to feel a good stretch along the front of your left hip.

Pull your knee against the ground for an isometric contraction, and hold the position for a few breaths.

Switch sides, and complete a few reps on the other side.

4) Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

This exercise helps improve hip mobility, core strength, and balance while targeting the hamstrings and glutes.

To do it:

Stand tall on your left foot, with your left knee slightly bent.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand, and maintain a straight back as you hinge forward.

Bring your torso parallel to the ground, and simultaneously raise your right leg.

Lower your leg, and come back up to the initial position.

Complete three sets of 10 to 20 reps on each side.

5) Clamshell

This exercise helps develop strength in the thighs, glutes, and hips. It also stabilizes the pelvic muscles and eases stiffness in the lower back.

To do it:

Lie on your left side, with your knees bent and a resistance band looped around the lower thigh muscles.

Slowly turn your top leg as high as possible, and pause for a second.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and change sides.

Complete two sets of 10 to 15 reps on each side.

6) Lateral Step-up

Lateral step-ups are productive hip strengthening exercises that target the glutes, hamstrings, and quads. They strengthen and stabilize the core muscles as well.

To do it:

Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest with both hands, and stand straight with a box or bench to your left side.

Slowly bend your knee, and put your left foot on the box.

Stand up straight while tapping your right foot on the box.

Lower your right foot back to the ground, and repeat.

Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

Bottom Line

While the aforementioned hip strengthening exercises can boost hip strength and flexibility, they should not cause any pain or discomfort.

It's normal to experience a gentle stretch, but the exercises shouldn’t be painful. If they are, check your form, or simply rest for some time. If the pain is severe, though, consult a physical therapist immediately.

