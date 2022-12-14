If you are suffering from back pain or find it difficult to bend due to muscle stiffness, it might be time to double-check your posture and include exercises for posture improvement in your workouts. Luckily, there are several exercises for posture improvement that can stretch and strengthen your spine and reduce pain and other back discomforts.

Keeping your posture upright and your spine healthy is beneficial for daily movements and activities. Not only does good posture ease back pain and discomfort, but it also helps provide certain long-term health advantages. Upright posture reduces fatigue, decreases your chances of injury, reduces pressure on your joints and also helps improve blood circulation and digestion.

6 Exercises for Posture Improvement

Here’s a look at some of the best exercises for posture improvement that you must practice daily, especially if your job requires you to sit all day:

1. Forward Fold

One of the best exercises for posture improvement, the forward fold gently stretches your spine, glutes, and hamstrings, and helps release tension. Regular practice of this exercise opens up and strengthens the entire backside of your body.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your heels apart and big toes close to one another.

Place your hands on your hips and start to fold forward by hinging at your hips.

As you fold forward, move your hands towards the floor or grab your ankles.

Bend your knees for more comfort and allow your back to lengthen and stretch.

Move your chin towards your chest and rest your head in between your knees. Stay in the posture for as long as you can.

2. Hip Bridges

Hip bridges are also one of the most effective exercises for posture improvement. This exercise stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles and glutes and also helps ease stress in the entire lower back muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back on a flat surface, and keep your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Slowly lift your hips off the floor while engaging your butts and abs, and ensure that your upper back and feet are stable.

Stay in the posture and slowly lower back down to the initial position.

3. Child’s Pose

The child’s pose is one of the best yoga exercises for posture improvement that not only promotes good posture but also lengthens and strengthens the lower back and opens the hips as well.

To do this exercise:

Kneel with your back straight.

Start to bend forward at your waist and continue to lean until your head touches the floor.

Bring your hands to the front and ensure that your butts are on your heels.

Keep your shoulders relaxed throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

4. Side Plank

The side plank is considered one of the most effective exercises for posture improvement. This exercise also targets your glutes and is an ideal move to reduce your side fat or love handles. Plus, it helps maintain the alignment of your spine and legs.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your right side and lift yourself on your right forearm.

Place your feet together on top of one another, and raise your hips as high as you can.

Position your left hand on your hips and stay in the posture for as long as you can.

Ensure that your abs and glutes are engaged at all times.

Hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Cobra Pose

The cobra pose is another amazing yoga exercise that not only helps promote good posture, but also strengthens and stretches your entire upper body, including your shoulders, chest, and neck. This exercise is also considered an amazing chest opener.

To do this exercise:

Lie with your face down and legs extended behind you with your toes on the floor.

Position your hands in the front and press through them as you lift your shoulders, head, and chest off the floor.

As you lift your upper body, try to arch your back and stay in the posture for a few seconds.

Take a few long breaths, then release.

6. Chest Opener

Chest openers are one of the easiest yet most productive exercises for posture improvement. They help open and stretch your chest and also enable you to stand and sit straighter. This exercise is incredibly beneficial if you spend half of your day sitting in front of a computer, or have a sedentary lifestyle.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at hip-width.

Move your hands behind you and interlace your fingers.

Keep your palms pressing each other.

If you are unable to reach your hands, hold a towel.

Now, with your neck, spine, and head straight and in one line, lift your chest up and move your hands towards the floor.

Hold the position, then release. Repeat.

Takeaway

While doing the aforementioned exercises for posture improvement, ensure that your abs are engaged and your back is straight at all times. Perform the given exercises with slow and controlled movements, and do not overstretch.

Always remember that these exercises are also effective for mild back pain, but if you have severe back pain, injury, or any medical condition, consult your doctor before you start.

