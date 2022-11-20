As desk jobs have increased over the last few decades, the sedentary lifestyle has also dramatically increased in general.

Sitting in one position for a prolonged period not only compromises your posture but is harmful to your overall physical as well as mental health. It certainly increases visceral fat, leads to chronic problems related to the heart and joints, and even affects your body’s metabolism.

While there is no option to escape from your desk job, there are exercises that can help counteract sitting. Performing some simple moves in between your work, at lunch, or at the end of the day can reduce the negative effects of sitting and give your muscles a good stretch too. So, whether you have just 10 minutes or a good full hour of break, try incorporating the given exercises into your everyday routine.

5 exercises to do if you sit all day

If you don’t have much time, set your timer for 10 minutes and try the following exercises. Aim for fewer reps but ensure that you do the moves with the full range of motion.

1. Glute bridge

Glute bridges are one of the best exercises to stretch and strengthen the gluteal muscles. These muscles are responsible for the movement of your butt. Performing this exercise takes the pressure off your sitting bones and back and alleviates lower back pain as well.

To do:

Lie on a mat with your hands on the floor beside you, feet flat, and knees bent.

Press your heels into the mat and slowly raise your hips off the floor until your body gets into a full bridge position. Try to hold the posture for a few breaths and then squeeze your glutes at the top position.

Lower your hips back to the start and repeat.

Do 10 reps.

2. Half-kneeling hip flexor stretch

This exercise counteracts sitting by gently stretching the hip flexors and pelvis and also helps improve hip mobility. Practicing this exercise on a daily basis eases back pain, improves posture, and even strengthens the leg muscles.

To do:

Stand tall and then place one knee on the floor. Keep your other foot flat on the floor and bend both knees at a 90 angle.

Position your hands on the hips and tighten your abs to squeeze the glute of the bent leg.

Press your hip forward a few inches while keeping your lower back from bending.

Go back to the start and repeat the exercise. Switch sides and do it again.

3. Downward-facing dog

The downward-facing dog is a great yoga exercise that stretches the spine and counteracts the negative effects of sitting. It improves blood circulation throughout the body and gently stretches the hamstrings as well.

To do:

Start on your fours and press your feet and hands firmly on the ground. Your hands should be at a shoulder-width distance while your feet should be positioned at a hip distance.

Slightly bend your knees and simultaneously raise your hips towards the ceiling.

Lengthen your spine and move the crown of your head towards the floor.

Hold the posture for a few seconds.

4. Chest opener

Chest opener is one of the best exercises to stretch the muscles of your shoulders, chest and back. It is a great exercise that reduces back pain and eases the issue of hunched back.

To do:

Sit or stand with your feet at a hip distance. Interlace your hands behind your back and position them close to your hips.

Slowly bend your upper body to the front and simultaneously move your hands up vertically across your body. As you do this, ensure that your fingers face the ceiling.

Stretch gently, count to 10, and relax.

5. Deep squat

Squats are a great exercise that challenges most of the major muscles in your body, including the quads, glutes, hip flexors, adductors, calves, and hamstrings. This exercise stretches the erector spinae and improves mobility in your lower body.

To do:

Stand with your feet at a hip distance and position your arms straight in the front. Keep your hands parallel to the floor and your spine in a neutral position.

Keeping your abs tight, push your butts back and bend at your hips to lower your body towards the floor.

With your shoulders and chest lifted, squat down deep until your hip joint gets lower than your knees.

Press your heels and push yourself up through your knees to make your way to the initial position.

Takeaway

So, now that you know about these simple and effective exercises, try performing them regularly if you sit for long hours throughout the day. These exercises will stretch your muscles, make them loose and flexible, ease body pain, and even reduce your chances of severe health conditions and injuries.

