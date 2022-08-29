6 Best Pull Exercises for Beginners

Pull exercises are a form of workout that involve concentric contraction. Most workouts either include concentric action or eccentric contractions, which is the movement in push exercises.

A comprehensive workout programme should consist of both push and pull exercises to maintain a balanced body. The push and pull form of workout is usually one in which the muscles are targeted based on the type of actions that are involved, whether pushing or pulling.

Some of the benefits of pull exercises include burning a decent amount of calories, strengthening muscles, toning the body, boosting muscle growth, and enhancing functional movement.

Best Pull Exercises for Beginners

Here are the six best and most effective pull exercises beginners should include in their workout regime:

1) Pull-Up

Pull-ups are some of the best and most popular bodyweight pull exercises beginners can include in their workout routine. This exercise engages several muscles in the upper body, including the delts, rhomboids, and biceps.

How to do it?

Assume the hanging position on the pull-up bar with an overhand, and keep your hands wider than shoulder distance apart. With rolled-back shoulders, raise your body till your chin is above the bar as your shoulders drop down to pull your body upwards. With control, release your body to a dead hanging position. Repeat.

2) Lat Pull Down

Lat pull-downs are simple and dynamic exercises beginners can do to effectively work on their back and shoulder muscles. This exercise also helps build decent strength in the arms.

How to do it?

Assume a seated position on the cable seat with thighs locked underneath the thigh pad, and grasp the pull-down bar with both hands. With squeezed shoulder blades, bring the bar down as far as you can. Slowly bring the bar back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Bent Over Row

A dumbbell bent over a row is often used to build strength and muscle in the back and shoulders.

The unilateral and foundational movement of this exercise helps in ensuring the development of balanced strength and muscles in the upper body. After progression and better strength, you can also use a barbell instead of dumbbells for this exercise.

How to do it?

Assume an elongated standing position while holding dumbbells in both hands with a neutral grip. Hinge forward such that your upper body is almost parallel to the ground.

Bring the dumbbells up towards your body by driving the elbows behind the body till the weights are at the midline. Lower the dumbbells to the center position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Pull-Over

Dumbbell pull-overs are a fabulous exercise that effectively works the muscles of the upper body along with improving posture.

How to do it?

Assume an elongated lying position on the bench while clutching dumbbells in both hands. With a slight bend of the elbows and a neutral back, hold the dumbbells straight above your chest.

Slowly, with your arms straight, raise the weights above your head. Bring the weights back to their initial position over your chest. Repeat.

5) Cable Face Pull

This is a fabulous cable pull exercise beginners can add to their workout regime for broader shoulders and chest.

How to do it?

Grasp the ends of the rope attachment in both hands while standing a few steps away from the cable machine.

With shoulders rolled back and palms facing forward, bring the rope attachment straight towards your forehead with engaged deltoids. With control, extend your arms back to their initial position. Repeat.

6) Biceps Curl

Biceps curls are one of the most basic and popular pull exercises beginners can do for muscle growth and shredded arms.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position with your feet shoulder-distance apart, and grasp a pair of dumbbells in your hands, with your palms angled forward. Bring the weights up towards your shoulders by bending your elbows. Slowly release the weight to their initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned pull exercises can be a dynamic addition to the workout routine of beginners. Pull exercises generally target the chest, shoulders, and triceps, which you can balance with push exercises usually targeting the biceps and back.

Push and pull exercises are also highly beneficial for beginners, as there's a lesser risk of injury, and eventually you can progress towards advanced compound workouts. Pull exercises also provide numerous benefits, such as fat loss, muscle gain, strengthened body, and more.

To avoid any unwanted injury, you can couple your workout session with a warm-up and stretching routine.

