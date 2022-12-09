5 Gym Workouts for Beginners: How to Exercise in a Gym

Are you a gym newbie looking for beginner-level gym exercises? Well, there are several gym workouts for beginners you can easily do to start your training.

Gym workouts for beginners don't require complicated moves – instead, the routine should include exercises that are effective and fun and help you build a solid base of exercises that target each part of the body.

Once you master these moves, you can start proceeding further by including heavier weights and challenging exercises in your routine. On that note, below are some great gym workouts that must be included in every beginner-level strength training routine.

Best gym workouts for beginners

Try out these five beginner-friendly exercises to kickstart your gym routine:

1) Squat

Squats are one of the best gym workouts for beginners that engage almost all the muscles in the core and legs. As a beginner, start with bodyweight squats, and once you gain strength, try different variations, and make the exercise challenging by holding weights.

To do the exercise:

With your feet slightly wider than hip width, stand tall with your posture upright. Place your hands in the front, and interlace your fingers together.

Bend your knees, and push your buttocks back as you lower into a squat position. As you do so, ensure that your back is flat.

To return to the starting position, push your heels into the floor, and get back up.

Repeat.

2) Glute Bridge

Also called a hip bridge, it's another very effective beginner-friendly exercise you can do at the gym.

It largely targets the glutes (the largest muscle in the lower body) and also works the hamstrings and core muscles. As a beginner, start doing this exercise with your bodyweight first before adding resistance in the form of a barbell, dumbbell, or resistance band.

To do the exercise:

Lie straight on your back. Keep your feet on the floor and knees bent at shoulder-width.

Keep your toes pointed forward and heels at least six inches away from the glutes. Position your arms on either side of the body, with your palm facing towards the ceiling.

Engage your gluteal muscles, and squeeze your core while lifting your hips. As you lift your hip, make sure not to round your back.

Lift as high as possible, and hold at the top for a few seconds.

Lower your hips down, and repeat the exercise.

3) Bent-over row

The bent-over row is one of the best gym workouts for beginners to work on pulling strength. This exercise engages all the pulling muscles in the body, including the biceps, back, and shoulders.

Additionally, it involves core and leg engagement that helps you maintain an upright position throughout the exercise. Start the exercise with light weight, and gradually opt for heavyweight dumbbells or barbells.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your feet at hip distance. Hold a dumbbell in both hands, with your arms facing your sides.

With your core muscles engaged, slightly hinge forward pushing your hips back. Bend your knees, and keep your shoulder muscles relaxed.

With your gaze on the floor straight in front of your feet, row the dumbbell up towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to the body.

Lower the dumbbells down by extending your arms, and repeat the entire sequence.

4) Walking Lunge

It's another great gym workout for beginners that primarily target the lower body muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

It involves core engagement as well. To make the exercise more challenging, you can hold dumbbells in both hands by your side, or place a barbell around your shoulders.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your feet together, and take a long step forward with your right foot.

As you bring your right foot forward, keep your heel down, and lower your left leg till your left knee nearly touches the floor.

Push through your right heel to stand back up to the starting position, and continue to walk forward while alternating legs.

5) Hollow Body Hold

One of the best gym workouts for beginners for core strength, the hollow body hold is a full body exercise that largely targets the core and abs.

Increased core strength helps you perform more advanced exercises, such as deadlifts and barbell squats, more easily. If the exercise feels difficult, bend your knees, or keep your arms forward.

To do the exercise:

Lie with your face up, legs extended straight, and arms over your head close to your ears.

Engage your abs, and press your lower back into the mat as you lift your legs and shoulders. off the mat. Ensure that your thighs are together, and the glutes are squeezed.

Hold the position for as long as you're comfortable while maintaining proper form.

Important points to remember for getting started

When starting with the aforementioned gym workouts for beginners, make sure to know your limits and fitness preferences. Use weights you can easily control, and go slow with each movement.

Keep a correct posture, and ensure that you're performing these gym workouts for beginners in the right form. Always remember that incorrect posture and form can lead to muscle strain and injuries. Set realistic fitness goals, and be consistent with your practice.

Takeaway

As a beginner, it's obvious that you might feel intimidated by the aforementioned gym workouts for beginners, but keep in mind that strength training doesn’t need to be complicated. With the right guidance, technique, and consistency, you can achieve your fitness goal in no time.

