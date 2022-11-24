6 Best Exercises for a Strong Core and Obliques

When training for a strong core, it's important to pay attention to the obliques too, as these muscles are just as essential for a well-defined core as the lower back and abs.

The obliques, generally referred to as side abs, are located on the sides of the torso and consist of the internal obliques and external obliques. These muscles work together to assist in movements such as rotating, twisting, bending, and turning the torso from one side to the other while also helping with spinal flexion. Overall, the oblique and core play critical roles in bodily movements and require just as much strength as the other major muscles.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best exercises to help you develop strong, well-defined, and injury-free core muscles. Not only will these exercises make your obliques stronger, but they will also tighten your side belly, reducing those bulky-looking love handles.

Best exercises for strong core and obliques

Incorporate the following six exercises into your regular workout sessions, and make them a part of your abs training to develop a solid core and obliques:

1) Offset dumbbell squat

This exercise is a great core and oblique strengthening move. To do it, hold the dumbbell with your right hand in a racked position so that one end of the dumbbell rests on your right shoulder.

Maintaining your position, bend your elbow, and lower your hips down till your quads get parallel to the floor. Hold on to the bottom position, and reverse the movement to get back up to the starting position. Make sure to keep your back straight at all times, and perform equal reps on both sides.

2) Sprinter sit-up

An advanced variation of standard sit-ups, sprinter sit-ups are an excellent exercise to target the entire core muscles, including the obliques.

Lie on the floor with your hands by your sides and both legs extended straight in the front. Perform a sit-up by lifting your torso, and at the same time, bring your left knee towards your chest, left arm back, and right arm forward at 90 degrees. Reverse the movement by bringing your leg and arm back to their position and repeating the exercise on the other side.

3) Side V-up

Lie on your left glute with your left arm on the floor at a 45-degree angle, palms facing down, and legs together extended in the front. Lift your legs at a 45 degree angle, and bring your right arm straight over your head.

Press your left palm onto the floor to lift onto your left forearm, and fold at your waist. At the same time, lift your legs, and reach your arm towards them to form a 'V' shape with your body. Lower back down without touching your feet on the floor, and immediately perform the next rep. Change sides, and repeat.

4) Side plank cable row

To do it, lie down facing the cable pulley machine in a side plank position. Grab the cable with your elbow bent, and slowly pull the cable towards your rib cage.

Once you pull, hold the cable to your chest for a second, and reverse the movement. Remember to pull the handle as slowly as you can to avoid unnecessary strain.

5) Walking lunge with rotation

Lunges are a great lower body exercise, and when done with an added rotation, this exercise works best for the core and obliques. To do it, stand straight with both feet together and arms in front of you. Keep your elbows bent at a 90 degrees.

Take a step forward with your right leg, and lunge down till your thighs get parallel to the floor. As soon as you lunge, twist your torso to hit the oblique. Twist it back to the center, and return to the standing position. Swap sides, and repeat the exercise. To make the workout more challenging, grab a dumbbell in each hand.

6) Half-kneeling woodchop

Begin in a half kneeling position with your left leg forward and right leg back. Bend both feet at 90 degrees.

Grab an exercise ball or kettlebell over your head, and move it diagonally across your body till it gets to the front of your right thigh. Make sure to keep your upper body straight and shoulders facing forward throughout the exercise.

Reverse the movement by taking the weight back to its starting position. Complete a few more reps.

Takeaway

Whether you're a regular gym-goer or a beginner, working on the core and obliques is essential for keeping your posture upright and maintaining a strong and chiseled upper body.

While the aforementioned exercises are simple and can be easily mastered by beginners, it's still best to do them under the guidance of a certified trainer to ensure correct form and avoid injuries.

