Pull-ups are one of the most effective exercises to achieve big gains. Besides the back muscles, however, pull-ups also target a variety of muscles in the upper body, including shoulders, pectoralis minor/major, trapezius, rotator cuff, rhomboids, biceps, triceps, and core. Working different muscles at the same time results in more strength and better balance overall.

While pull-ups don’t require any equipment other than a horizontal bar, this exercise does require great upper-body strength to execute the movement correctly and safely. Hence, people with limited upper body strength and weak grip can find it difficult to do a pull-up. The good news is that there are plenty of alternative exercises for pull-ups that have similar benefits for the muscles involved in the standard version of the exercise.

If you find it challenging to do a pull-up, don’t worry, just add the following alternative exercises to target the same muscle groups and achieve big gains.

5 alternative exercises for pull-ups

Read on to learn about a few of the most effective alternative exercises that you can do instead of pull-ups.

1. Renegade row

To do this exercise:

Get into a push-up position with a pair of dumbbells in front of you on the floor. Ensure that your shoulders are above your wrists and your feet are positioned slightly wider than your hip width. Place your hands on the dumbbells.

Maintain a straight back and lift one dumbbell to your shoulder height while pointing your elbow towards the ceiling. As you do this, remember to keep your core engaged the entire time.

Slowly lower the dumbbell back down to the start and switch sides. Repeat on the other side.

2. Barbell row

To do this exercise:

With your feet at a hip distance, stand tall and keep your knees slightly bent.

Push your hips back a little to bring your torso parallel to the floor and place your hands on the barbell slightly wider than your shoulder width.

Bend your elbows to bring the barbell up near your chest and then slowly lower it back down.

Ensure that your gaze is down at all times to avoid strain in the neck.

Complete a few reps.

3. Wide grip lat pull-down

To do this exercise:

Sit straight at the lat pull-down machine with your knees set at the pads and your back straight.

Reach up to hold the bar using an overhand grip and position your hands wider than your shoulder width.

Now slowly pull down the bar while keeping your chest up and back straight until your elbows get at your sides and the bar reaches your chest.

Allow the bar to return to its starting position.

Repeat.

4. Single-arm lat pull down

To do this exercise:

Set the cable at your head height and grab the handle using a neutral grip.

Take a half-kneeling position with your shoulders aligned with the cable and your hands extended.

Slowly pull down until your elbow gets to your side and at the same time, squeeze your lats at the bottom position.

Allow the cable to return to its initial position and repeat.

Switch sides and complete equal reps.

5. TRX row

To do this exercise:

Secure the TRX to a stable overhead anchor and hold the handles tightly.

Position your feet at a hip distance and brace your abs to keep your body in a straight line. Move your shoulder blades back and squeeze your lats and back as you pull your body towards the TRX handles.

Pause at the top for a few seconds and then extend your arms to lower your body to its initial position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Pull-ups are an impressive upper-body exercise that offers massive gains. When done correctly, the exercise helps build muscles and tone the body as well. If you are unable to do a pull-up due to flexibility or strength issues, consider adding the aforementioned alternative exercises to your routine to attain the same advantages and gains. These exercises will help improve your overall strength and endurance and prepare you for more advanced exercises that require massive power.

