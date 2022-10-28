A pull-up bar is an amazing piece of workout equipment that is generally used to improve the muscles in your chest, shoulders, arms, back and core. This incredible tool also helps boost your overall body posture and builds your grip strength at the same time. While pull-ups are a staple exercise done using a pull-up bar, there are various other exercises that can be performed using this beneficial exercise tool.

So, if you have been using this bar to just perform pull-ups, now is the time to switch your training and incorporate other pull-up bar exercises into your routine. To help you get started, we’ve compiled here a few of the easiest and beginner-friendly pull-up bar exercises you can do to amp up your exercise routine.

5 easy pull-up bar exercises for newbies

The following pull-up bar exercises involve pulling your body up using the strength in your arms and holding the bar horizontally. While these exercises are safe for beginners, it is still recommended to first master the techniques of a standard pull-up to boost your upper body strength and endurance.

Once you can handle a pull-up with ease, try the following pull-bar exercises to make your routine interesting yet effective and result-worthy.

1. Dead hang

One of the most productive pull-up bar exercises, the dead hang targets the muscles in the back, forearms, shoulders, wrists and core. This exercise stretches the entire upper body and enhances your grip strength as well. Practicing the dead hang regularly can also ease shoulder pain and decompress the spine.

To do:

Stand under a pull-up bar and use a box or any other elevated platform to reach the bar with your hands.

Hold the bar using an overhand grip and position your arms at a shoulder-width distance.

Move your leg off the elevated platform to hang on to the bar while keeping your arms straight.

Hang for 8 to 10 seconds and gradually increase your hang time. Step back onto the elevated platform before releasing your arms from the bar.

Take a break and repeat the exercise 3 times more.

2. Hanging knee raise

Hanging knee raises is another beginner-friendly and one of the most productive pull-up bar exercises that boosts your overall core strength and strengthens your entire body so you can perform other advanced exercises easily and safely.

To do:

Use an overhand grip to hang from the bar.

Move your knees up until your thighs get parallel to the floor. Slowly lower your legs down and repeat the exercise for a few reps more.

3. Chin-up

Chin-ups are also among some of the best pull-up bar exercises that target the whole body and work best on your back and biceps.

To do:

Hold the bar with your elbows straight and palms facing your body. Hang from the bar with your feet together and position your arms at a shoulder-width distance.

Tighten your core and keep your chest and shoulders up.

Maintain this position and start to slowly pull your body up until your chest reaches above the bar.

Lower back down and repeat the exercise a few times more.

4. L-sit pull-up

The L-sit pull-up is an amazing bodyweight exercise that requires the lifter to perform a standard pull-up and also involves an isometric hold in the hanging leg raise position. This exercise requires massive core strength, shoulder mobility, and upper body flexibility to properly pull your body up towards the bar.

To do:

Hold the bar with both hands using a pronated grip and with your arms at shoulder-width distance.

Tighten your abs and lift your legs off the floor to a 90-degree angle. Drive your elbows down and activate your lats as you pull your chin up towards the bar until your lats get fully contracted.

Slowly lower back down while keeping your legs parallel to the floor and hold the position at the bottom. Repeat the exercise for a few reps more.

5. Side-to-side pull-up

A side-to-side pull-up is another great pull-up exercise for strengthening your biceps and shoulders.

To do:

Grab the bar with your hands and keep your palms facing opposite ways.

Slowly pull yourself up and as soon as you come to the top, move to the right side so that your right shoulder touches the bar.

Lower back down to the start and repeat the exercise while moving to the other side as you lift.

Continue to change sides with each rep and aim to perform 20 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Now that you know these pull-up bar exercises, try them out regularly in your gym workout sessions to see great results. The key, however, is to perform these exercises slowly and with control to target the right muscles.

