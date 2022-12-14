6 Bicep Exercises without Weights or Equipment

There are numerous bicep exercises without weights that can help in muscle gain in the biceps and packing strength in the arm. So you do not need to necessarily hit the weight tone and build the biceps.

Bicep exercises without weights can provide you with similar benefits to that of dumbbells and cable exercises. They do not require you to lift heavy weights or subscribe to expensive gym memberships.

Best Bicep Exercises without Weights or Equipment

We have curated a list of six amazing bicep exercises without weights that you can perform from the comfort of your own home:

1) Diamond Push-Up

It's one of the best bicep exercises without weights and can help in redefining the arms and increasing overall strength.

How to do diamond push-ups:

Begin in a conventional push-up position on the ground with your body angled parallel and back flat.

Position your palms together on the ground before rotating them inwards at an angle of 45 degrees and creating a diamond with your pointer fingers and thumbs.

Engage your abdominal muscles before lowering yourself to the ground. Hold on before driving your body straight upward. Repeat.

2) Side Plank

It's one the most efficient bicep exercises without weights that can challenge the biceps and help reduce love handles.

How to do side plank:

Start in a conventional push-up position before steadily rotating your body towards one side while raising your arm so that it's pointed upwards straight to the air.

Angle both arms perpendicular to the ground while keeping them straight and aligned.

Hold the position for half a minute before slowly bringing your body into the standard plank.

Repeat the same movement on the other side.

3) Pull-up

It's one of the highly effective bicep exercises without weights that can build significant strength along with building a strong core.

How to do pull-ups:

Begin by clutching the pull-up bar on both palms in a grip wider than shoulder distance while your palms are angled to the front.

Engage your core muscles, and hang your body onto the pull-up bar.

Drive your body upwards by squeezing your upper back muscles closer to each other, and pull your elbow downwards.

Drive your body till your chin crosses the bar, and hold. Lower yourself down with straight hands. Repeat.

4) Plank Up and Down

This is a great bicep exercise without weight that can not only tone the biceps but also reduce arm fat and increase core strength.

How to do plank up and downs:

Start in a conventional forearm plank position with the forearms and toes pressed onto the ground.

Make sure the back remains flat and hips are not rounded throughout the exercise.

Straighten one arm so that the palm is pressed onto the ground before straightening the other arm. This is the standard push-up or high plank position.

Lower your arms, and press your forearms back onto the ground one at a time to assume the low plank position.

Repeat.

5) Wall Handstand

It's one of the most challenging bicep exercises without weights that can help you build biceps along with enhancing body balance.

How to do wall handstand:

Begin by standing a few feet away from any wall before bending above your waist above and pressing your palms onto the ground at shoulder distance.

Move your feet towards the wall, and press on it. Start walking up the wall with your feet till your hands are straight over your head while keeping your back straight.

Hold before gently releasing.

6) One Arm Push-Up

This is an advanced bicep exercises without weights that requires you to have some strength and core stability beforehand.

How to do one arm push-ups:

Begin in a conventional push-up position on the ground with your palms in alignment with your shoulders and legs extended to the back.

Raise one palm off the ground to position it on your back.

Engage your abdominal muscles before lowering the body till the chest is about to touch the ground.

Make sure the body is angled parallel to the floor, with the back completely straight.

Hold before pushing your body back upward, with your hands straight.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

You do not necessarily need to go to the gym to stay fit or to train your muscles. The aforementioned exercises are the best and most efficient bicep workouts without weights that can help you get toned arms and develop upper body strength.

You can perform these bicep exercises without weight anywhere. If you do them regularly, they can also aid you in doing advanced exercises, such as the Arnold press.

