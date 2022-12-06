5 Upper Back Exercises to Define Your Shoulders & Arms

The extensive benefits provided by upper back exercises make it difficult not to include them in your workout regimen. Some of the benefits include improved posture, getting rid of hunchback, building strength in the upper body, boosting power, and adding greater muscle symmetry.

Here, we have curated a list of amazing and effective upper back exercises that can help in adding greater definition to the shoulders and arms. These exercises can also help in the overall development of the muscles and strength in the upper body.

Best Upper Back Exercises for Defined Shoulders and Arms

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Seated Cable Row

It's one of the best upper back exercises to help in packing significant strength in the upper body. This exercise involves compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups at once, including the rhomboids, back, shoulders, forearms, and upper back.

How to do the seated cable row?

Begin in a seated position on the cable machine bench, keeping good good posture.

Clutch the cable attachment in both hands, keeping your knees slightly bent and spine elongated.

Keep your abdominals braced before pulling the handle to drive the weight towards the abdomen.

Make sure your spine remains elongated throughout the movement while your shoulder blades remain squeezed together at the back.

While maintaining tension at full stretch, bring the handle back to its starting position, keeping your hips flexed. Repeat.

2) Wide Grip Pull-up

It's one of the most efficient upper back exercises that can help in developing significant power and strength in the upper body by engaging the arms, chest, back, and shoulders. This exercise can build overall strength and fitness and also work the core muscles.

How to do the wide grip pull-up?

Begin by standing right underneath the pull-up bar while maintaining good posture and keeping the spine elongated.

Reach up to hang your body on the bar, with both palms in a grip wider than body distance and both thumbs angled to each other. The body and arms should make a 'Y' shape.

With your gaze straight, drive your body in a pulling movement to the bar, and pause. Lower back down to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Reverse Dumbbell Flye

It's another highly effective upper back exercises that can help in strengthening the shoulders and upper arms. This exercise can also improve posture and boost body balance.

How to do a reverse dumbbell flye?

Begin in a good posture and standing position, keeping your feet apart at shoulder distance while holding dumbbells by your sides.

Drive your hips to the back, with your chest leaning towards the front so that the upper body is parallel to the ground. Slightly bend your knees, keeping your back straight.

Raise both arms to the sides, with the shoulder blades squeezed together. With a neutral spine, lower the dumbbells back to their starting position. Repeat.

4) Alternate Renegade Row

It's a decent upper back exercise that can provide a plethora of benefits, including building core strength, improving balance, reducing risk related to lower back injuries, and enhancing body coordination.

How to do an alternate renegade row?

Begin with dumbbells in both hands while assuming the standard push-up position.

With your core muscles braced and back straight, elevate one dumbbell in a vertical pulling motion, and bring it to the shoulder on the same side.

Reverse the movement, and continue on the other side. Repeat.

5) TRX Row

It's one of the best upper back exercises that can help define the shoulders and arms while making it easier on the joints. This is also a beginner-friendly exercise that can help in improving balance and stability.

How to do a TRX row?

Begin by clutching the straps of the TRX rows in both palms before walking your feet to the anchor point to find the right level of exercise for yourself.

Keep your chest lifted and shoulders rolled down before driving yourself upwards to the anchor point to feel your upper back contracted.

With control, return to the starting position, and repeat. You can simply increase or decrease the intensity of the exercise by changing the position of your foot.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned upper back exercises are among the best and most amazing ones that can help you get defined shoulders and arms.

Regularly performing the aforementioned upper back exercises can provide some benefits, including boosting strength and power in the upper body, producing defined arms and shoulders, and more. It's recommended to start with some upper back stretches to warm up the muscles.

