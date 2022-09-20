6 Effective Ab Wheel Rollout Exercises for Men to Strengthen Core

Ab wheel rollout exercises can be a beneficial addition to your workout regimen. They provide a plethora of benefits, including enhancing strength, building stability, improving balance, toning muscles, and sculpting the body.

Some of the muscles that are targeted by ab wheel rollout exercises are the arms, core, and back.

Best Ab Wheel Rollout Exercises to Strengthen Core

We have carefully curated a list of the six best and most effective ab wheel rollout exercises men can incorporate in their workout regimen:

1) Ab Wheel V Rollout

V rollouts are an efficient and dynamic ab wheel rollout exercise you can include in your workout regimen to strengthen your core, with particular emphasis on the obliques.

How to do it?

Start off in a high kneeling position on the ground while clutching the handles of the roller with both your hands.

With your arms extended, roll out towards your left side at an angle of 45 degrees before returning to the starting position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

2) Ab Wheel Plank

This exercise is one of the best and most effective ab wheel rollout exercises for beginners to strengthen their core. It helps in building stability and balance.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the tabletop position in front of the abs wheel rollout.

With both palms, grasp the handles of the machine on each side, keeping your palms angled down.

Lift your torso in a high plank position while ensuring that the body creates a straight line throughout.

Hold this position for as long as you can before releasing. Repeat.

3) Ab Wheel Knee Tuck

Besides strengthening the core, knee tucks also provide multiple benefits, such as engaging the deeper abdominal muscles and building stability. The major muscles targeted by this exercise include the shoulders, arms, and obliques.

How to do it?

Attach the ab wheel machine to your feet before assuming a high plank position on the ground. With your back erect, bring both knees to chest level.

Make sure that your back and upper body are at the same place.

Extend your knees to assume the starting position. Repeat.

4) Ab Wheel Oblique Tuck

This exercise is similar to knee tucks, but it places particular emphasis on the obliques. Oblique tucks help in building stability and strengthening the core muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the same position as required in ab wheel knee tucks before bringing both knees on the roller towards your left elbow.

Extend back to the starting position, and repeat on the opposite side. Repeat.

5) Ab Wheel Narrow Grip Front Rollout

This is one of the best ab wheel rollout exercises, as it engages the major muscle groups, including the arms, abdominals, shoulders, and back. It also helps in boosting strength and stability.

How to do it?

Start off in a upright standing position with both feet together and the ab wheel roller machine in front of your body.

Fold from your waist, and clutch the handles of the machine.

With your arms extended and back erected, roll the machine forward till your body is over the ground in a straight line, and arms are above your head.

Bring the wheel back to your feet to assume the starting position. Repeat.

6) Ab Wheel Pike

This exercise is one of the most amazing ab wheel rollout exercises you can include in your workout routine to strengthen your core muscles. It particularly targets the lower abs and deeper abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by properly strapping the ab wheel to both feet and assuming the plank position on the ground.

Keep your wrists just underneath your elbows while keeping your body aligned from head to heels.

With both legs straight, bring the ab wheel roller towards your body so that the torso and legs create a 'V' shape.

Steadily and with control, bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are among the best workouts you can do with the ab wheel rollout equipment.

Some of the benefits provided by these exercises include strong core, enhanced health, reduced chances of back injury, increased flexibility, better posture, and more.

The abs wheel rollout is a versatile equipment that provides countless benefits, which means you should incorporate these exercises in your workout regimen.

