6 Simple Full-Body Exercises for Beginners to Do at Home

Full-body exercises tend to be effective in maintaining the overall health and fitness of the body by targeting multiple major muscle groups at once. There are several simple and effective full-body exercises that beginners can do at home, avoiding the need for expensive gym memberships or heavy equipment.

Some of the advantages provided by these full-body exercises include building strength of the body, effective weight management by burning high numbers of calories, enhancing flexibility, building greater stability, and more.

Here is a list of the six best full-body exercises that beginners can do at home.

Simple and Effective Full-Body Exercises for Beginners

1. Inchworm Exercise

Inchworm is one of the best and most effective full-body exercises that will work on major muscle groups, including your back, core, arms, and shoulders. This exercise will maximize the toning in your body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by standing tall with your feet apart at the hip distance and both your arms raised overhead, parallel to one another.

Slowly, bring your palms towards your feet and start moving your hand forward.

Assume a high plank position and hold it for a few moments.

Start moving your feet and bring them close to your palms before bringing your body to a standing position.

Repeat.

2. Bear Crawl

Bear crawls are among the fantastic full-body exercises that help in building significant overall strength in the body. They completely engage both your upper and lower body and help in burning a decent amount of calories.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the ground on both your hands and knees with your back erect.

Rise on your toes so that your knees can hover one or two inches above the ground and tighten your core muscles.

Next, slowly start reaching forward with your left arm and left knee, immediately followed by your right side.

Continue for desired repetitions.

3. Wall Sit

Wall sits can also be considered amongst the dynamic full-body exercises which will help in burning a high number of calories as well as building significant muscle strength in the body. It will also help in boosting muscular endurance.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a tall standing position a couple of inches in front of the wall with your back positioned towards the wall.

Press your back to the wall and slowly slide down the same until your thighs are positioned parallel to the ground.

In this position, make sure that your knees are just stacked over your ankles and your back is completely straight.

Hold the position for as long as you can before releasing.

4. Pistol Squats

Pistol squats will help in improving the stability and balance of the body along with building significant core strength. It will also help in enhancing the strength and flexibility of the ankle joints.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the tall standing position with your arms extended in front of you and back erect.

Raise your left leg in front of you and keep your core engaged.

Push your hips backward and start lowering your body with your left leg hovering above the ground.

Steadily, bring your body to the initial position.

Repeat on the alternate side.

5. Superman Stretch

Superman exercise will effectively stretch and strengthen your posterior chain along with opening up your chest. This exercise will promote good posture along with lowering the risk of lower back injuries.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground on your stomach with both your legs and arms extended.

With your back erect, the core engaged, and the torso still, lift both your legs and arms simultaneously.

In this position, your body should make a small curve.

Slowly lower your limbs back to the initial position.

Repeat.

6. Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks are also one of the best and most effective full-body exercises that will work on your lower body and core region efficiently. It will also help you get rid of excess fat around your belly.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground on your back with your arms on the side and palms pressed onto the floor.

Your legs should be outstretched in front of you.

Lift both your legs off the ground to about six inches.

Start with a flutter kick movement upward and downward while keeping your core engaged.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The full-body exercises listed above are some of the simple and effective ones that can be easily done by beginners.

These exercises will help in maintaining the overall health and fitness of the body through effective weight management, building strength in the muscles, enhancing stability, building balance, increasing flexibility, boosting cardiorespiratory fitness, and more.

