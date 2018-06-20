4 Super Effective and Best Ways To Lose Belly Fat

Belly fat is notoriously hard to get rid of but following these exercises will help you to trim your waistline.

Antriksh Jaiswal CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 01:23 IST 78 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Special Outdoor Aerobic Training in Myslecinek Park

The belly fat comprises of two different types of fatty tissue – visceral fat and subcutaneous fat. Subcutaneous fat is stored directly below your skin whereas visceral fat is much harder to identify, as it's stored around your internal organs in your abdominal region, including your liver, pancreas and intestines. High visceral fat storage has also been linked to breast cancer, colorectal cancer, stroke, Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

You certainly need to make some lifestyle changes and with the help of proper exercises you can get the figure of your dreams by reducing your belly fat. Aesthetically belly fat does not look good and from the health point of view it can lead to serious health issues if not controlled at the right time.

Traditionally, running and brisk walking have proved to be good exercises to burn belly fat but they do not target the abdominal muscles completely. Exercises are important because it helps to burn calories, helps to decrease your body fat and further helps you to tone up your other body muscles by targeting specific areas.

Exercise is important but you need to understand that in the world of health and fitness, diet is 80% of your results and exercise will account for around 20%. The fat cells that gather around your lower abdomen or 'beta fat' cells are notoriously hard to get rid of. It is never too late to begin, so follow the mentioned exercises along with a good diet to trim your waistline.

#1 V-Ups

V-up exercise target the abdominal muscles and help in toning down the obliques. This exercise utilises your upper body weight to isolate the core to strengthen it. It also helps to work on your back muscles and also the quadriceps and hamstrings at the same time. It is important to warm up before doing this exercise as it will prevent you from strains and injuries.

Instructions

Step 1: Begin by laying flat on the floor or mat. Hold for as long as possible. Repeat this move as many times as you can for one minute.

Step 2: Now slowly raise the arms to meet the knees, forming a V.

Step 3: Tighten your abdominal muscles, and rely on your core strength to keep you balanced in this position. Hold for as long as you can.

Important Tip: Do this exercise non-stop for 60 seconds. It is important to maintain a good core position and a strong spine while performing this exercise.

Next Up: Toe Touch Crunches