5 Ab Exercises You Can Do Under 10 Minutes

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, it's always good to try new ways of working out.

The best part about ab exercises is that they don't require any equipment and can be done anywhere. So, whether you're trying to get in shape for the summer or just want to improve your core strength, try doing the following under ten-minute ab workouts at home.

Ab Exercises in 10 Minutes

Here's a look at five ab exercises:

#1 Crunch

Crunches are one of the best exercises for your abs. They can be done almost anywhere, and they’re a great way to warm up the core muscles before a workout.

To do crunches:

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place both hands behind your head so that it comfortably rests against them.

On each exhale, contract all the abdominal muscles while lifting up slightly off the floor till you’re in an upright position. Slowly lower back down again till only your lower back is touching the floor.

Repeat this motion ten times or more till you feel fatigued or have completed one set.

Rest briefly between sets if, needed, before starting another one.

#2 Hanging leg raise

Hanging leg raises are a great way to work the core muscles. They can be performed at home or the gym, and you can use either a doorframe or pull-up bar to do them.

To start, find something sturdy like a pull-up bar. You will also need some space to move around in. You don't need to have room for swinging back and forth, but it helps if you do so to ensure you don't hit anything when going up and down. Proceed as follows:

Once you've got everything set up, hang from the bar, with both feet suspended in the air.

Lift both legs up till they're parallel with the floor.

Hold the position for five seconds before slowly lowering them down again till they're fully extended but still resting against a support.

Repeat this motion as many times as possible within ten minutes.

#3 Plank

Plank is one of the most reliable abdominal exercises you can do. It helps stabilize and strengthen the core and uses the full body as a cohesive unit.

Proceed as follows:

Start in a position with your feet on the floor and hands resting on the ground, directly below your shoulders.

Lifft your body up so that only the toes and palms are touching the floor. You should be flat like a plank.

Hold this position for as long as possible without compromising your form or losing balance.

Aim for three sets of planks at least five times per week to start seeing results.

As they use multiple muscle groups, planks have many benefits, including improving upper body strength and helping with posture issues like hunched shoulders or rounded backs.

#4 Bicycle

Bicycles help strengthen the core muscles of the abdomen and lower back. They're important for maintaining good posture and also prevent low back pain.

The exercise is done as follows:

Lie on your back, and extend your arms straight out to the side so that they form a T.

Bend at the elbow 90 degrees, and extend your arms again. Bring your left leg in towards your right elbow and vice versa. Keep your abs crunched throughout the movement.

Perform the exercise for a minute, repeating as many times as you can in that period. Repeat 2-3 times for each arm.

#5 Ab wheel rollout

Ab wheel rollouts are a great way to build core strength and work the abs.

To do the exercise:

Place the wheel on the floor with both hands, and lie down on it.

Bring yourself up by squeezing your abdominal muscles.

Once you have done that, straighten out your body so that you're in an inverted 'V' position before bringing yourself back down again into a crunched position.

Repeat as many times as possible in ten minutes

Takeaway

The aforementioned ab exercises are some of the best you can do in under ten minutes. They have different benefits and can help you get a flatter stomach and stronger core. You don't need to spend hours on end doing one exercise, though, as there're no one size fits all solution when it comes to muscle building.

