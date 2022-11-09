There are so many different types of ab crunches that sometimes it might get overwhelming to select an ab crunch exercise that is best suited for your workout and fitness goals.

To effectively select ab crunches for your workout routine, it is essential to know that your core region consists of many more muscles than just the abdominals. These include internal and external obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis.

Ab crunches will provide you with numerous advantages that include building a sculpted core region, increasing functional strength of the body, developing a strong core, adding stability to your core region, and improving the overall balance of the body.

In this article, we will discuss the five best and most effective ab crunches that you can include in your workout regime to make your folds disappear.

Best Ab Crunches That Will Make Your Folds Disappear

1. Wiper Crunches

Wiper crunches are effective ab crunches that will engage both your core region as well as your legs. The constant tension that this exercise ensures will help in blasting fat from your body and will make your folds disappear.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in a straight lying position on the ground before raising your legs off the ground together and pointing them straight towards the sky.

Bring both your legs towards one side of the ground but do not let them touch the floor.

Next, move them to the opposite side and repeat.

2. Side Plank Crunches

Side plank crunches are one of the underused exercises that will activate your obliques and enable you to get rid of love handles. It will also strengthen your arms and back muscles.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in the standard side plank position with your left forearm pressed to the ground as your legs are stacked one over another.

Next, position the right palm on the side of your head and maintain the balance of your body.

Raise your right leg and bring it towards your chest to meet your right elbow.

Return your right arm and leg back to the initial position. Repeat.

3. Stability Ball Crunches

The addition of the stability ball to regular crunches will be a source of greater challenge and intensity, which will help in burning a considerable amount of calories. Stability ball crunches will help in building better balance and stability in the body.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin by lying on the stability ball with your feet firmly pressed onto the ground and knees bent at an angle of ninety degrees.

Position your palms on the back of your head gently.

Crunch upward with your gaze to the sky.

Keep your abdominals contracted throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

4. Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches belong to the category of the most popular ab crunches that will effectively work on your lower abdominals, which are often neglected. This exercise will also help in building the strength and stability of the abs.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin by laying down on the ground with your arms on the side of the body, feet pressed onto the ground, and knees pointed towards the ceiling.

Keep your back pressed onto the ground, and raise your knees upward while maintaining ninety-degree angles.

Next, raise your lower back off the ground while maintaining a ninety degree angle and pressing your upper back to the ground.

Gently bring your lower back to the floor and repeat.

5. Butterfly Crunches

Butterfly crunches will not only target your core region but will also effectively engage your thighs and facilitate toning of the lower body.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in a seated position on your hip bones with your soles on the ground and knees bent.

Open your knees to the sides while trying to touch your knees to the ground and bringing the soles of both feet towards one another.

Bring your upper body to the ground with your hands gently positioned at the back of your head.

With engaged abs, lift your upper torso off the ground to assume a seated position before lowering it back. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The ab crunch exercises listed above tend to be among the best and most efficient exercises that you should most certainly incorporate into your workout routine.

These ab crunches will provide multi-fold benefits to your body that guarantee better stability, increased balance, enhanced posture, sculpted and strong core, and more. These exercises are some of the most versatile ones as you can do them anywhere and do not require any kind of equipment.

These ab crunches will make your folds disappear effectively by burning a decent amount of calories and blasting fat from your belly region. These exercises will also maximize the overall toning of your body. This is why these ab crunches should definitely be an integral part of your workout routine.

