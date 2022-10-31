Core yoga poses can be considered a great approach if you want to strengthen your abdominals. You do not require an overly priced gym membership with heavy weights to strengthen your abs. Just practicing a few core yoga poses regularly will help you achieve your goal.

Yoga poses for your core will provide you with numerous advantages including stronger back, improved spinal health, toned body, strengthened abs, greater functional movement, increased stability, better coordination, improved stability, and more.

Here is a list of five amazing and efficient core yoga poses that will not only help you strengthen your abs but also enable you to get a toned body.

Best Core Yoga Poses to Strengthen Your Abs

1. Dolphin Plank or Makara Adho Mukha Savasana

Dolphin plank poses provide a multitude of advantages, including strengthening your abdominals, enhancing your body posture, and effectively stretching your lower body. This yoga pose will also relieve stress from the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start in the standard downward facing dog position before bringing your arms into the plank pose with your shoulders aligned over your palms.

Press your forearms to the floor one at a time and position them parallel to each other.

Keep your core region engaged with tailbone lengthening and firm quads.

Make sure that your neck is positioned in line with your spine.

Hold before gently releasing.

2. Three Legged Downward Facing Dog Pose or Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

Three legged downward facing dog poses will help in building significant strength along with improving your hip flexibility to a great extent. It will also help in toning your arms as well as effectively stretching your lower body.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by bringing your body into the standard downward facing dog position with your hips pointed towards the ceiling and palms and feet pressed onto the ground.

Lift your left leg off the floor and raise it towards the ceiling while keeping your hips square.

Make sure to maintain equal bodyweight in both your palms.

Keep your right foot pressed on the ground along with the crown of your head and neck in alignment with the spine.

Swap sides and repeat.

3. Boat Pose or Naukasana

By maintaining constant tension in your abdominals through its movement, the boat pose will increase quite a bit of strength in your abdominals. This yoga pose will also help in enhancing the balance of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume the seated position on the ground with your legs extended in front of you and positioned close to one another.

Slightly lean your upper body backwards.

Raise both your legs off the ground while keeping your core region tight.

Make sure to maintain a tight V between your upper body and thighs.

Hold before gently releasing.

4. Warrior 3 Pose or Virbhadrasana 3

Warrior 3 poses are amongst the energizing core yoga poses that will help in building strength in both your lower body and core. It will also increase the coordination and balance of the overall body.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by bringing your body into the tall standing position with a lengthened spine and engaged core.

Raise your left leg off the ground and bring it straight towards your back until it is almost at the hip height.

Simultaneously, lean your upper torso to the front until it is angled parallel to the ground.

Extend your arms to the front at the sides of your head.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Crow Pose or Bakasana

Crow pose is an effective core yoga pose that will improve the overall core strength along with enhancing your balance. It will also stretch your upper back as well as strengthen your forearms and wrists.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin in a standard mountain pose before slightly bending your knees and bringing your palms flat to the ground.

Make sure to evenly spread your finger with your belly tightened.

Slightly bend your elbows to the back before slowly lifting your body off the floor with grounded palms.

Make sure that your feet are tucked towards your hips.

Hold before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The core yoga poses listed above are some of the fantastic and amazing Asanas that will help you get strengthened abs and toned body. These core yoga poses involve gentle twisting and bending movements along with meditative breathing that will help you build a stronger core region.

However, to build strong abs with core yoga poses, you will need patience and dedication to stay consistent with your yoga routine. Other benefits of the aforementioned core yoga poses include better balance in the body, core stability and strength, toned body, better posture, reduced tension, lesser tightness of the muscles, and more.

Considering the advantages of core yoga poses, besides helping you strengthen abdominals, you should definitely inculcate them into your daily routine.

