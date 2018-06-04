5 Ab Roller Exercises To Strengthen The Core

Ab rollers can be a great addition to your workout regime and help you in your quest for 'six pack abs'.

Antriksh Jaiswal CONTRIBUTOR 04 Jun 2018

Athletes also use ab rollers to tone their core muscles.

You might wonder why ab rollers are increasingly gaining popularity these days. Well, this small equipment has the ability to help you perform some of the most challenging exercises which help in engaging your entire core.

The ab roller or the ab wheel (as it is alternatively called) is a simple inexpensive device and all you need to get started is a flat surface.

Having and maintaining a healthy core is important because it provides support to the abdominal muscles, obliques, muscles of the lower back, glutes and the pelvis. Your core takes the strain of daily activities and sports, it becomes important to strengthen it so that our day to day load do not affect the bones directly.

Research has shown that an ab roller is a highly effective workout performer as far as muscle contraction of the core is concerned. The core should be trained like any other muscle and should not be neglected at any cost.

Working with an ab roller is a good bet to get tight and toned abs. You can use it anywhere, anytime and it can be a great addition to your workout routine. Here are some of the ab roller exercises that you may want to perform to strengthen up the muscles of the core.

Apart from the exercises mentioned, you can also do wide-stance roll out, oblique tuck, one leg roll-out using the ab rollers.

Exercise #1

Ab Roller Planks

If you are using the ab roller for the very first time then this is the exercise that you should begin with. It helps one to understand how to hold the roller while maintaining the body balance.

Begin by starting in the push-up position. Now hold the ab roller with both hands with your palms facing down and your body in a plank position. Hold for 30-45 seconds and repeat the same for about 4-5 times.

Tip 1: If you are not able to balance the ab roller then place your knees on the ground instead of the toes.

Tip 2: If you are able to balance then use the equipment to slightly roll in and roll out in the same posture.

Note: This exercise is for absolute beginners and once you are used to this move on to the next exercises.