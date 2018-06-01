Abs workout: 8 Best Ab Exercises To Get Those Perfectly Sculpted Six Packs

Six pack or not, we help you get the flat abs that you have been dreaming of!

Malavika Kanoria CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 16:46 IST

Most of us find ourselves looking at magazines or movie screens wondering what these celebrities do to be this gifted. No, it is not just the skills we are talking about, it is also those abs. Well, it is a lot of hard work, sweat and dedication and there is no shortcut for that.

We list out the 8 best ab exercises for you that will take you closer to your abs goal, provided you mix it up with a good diet plan. In order to complement what you are working towards, incorporate a protein-rich diet. Add variety so that it does not get monotonous for you. Also, drink as much water as you can. This is one element that people take for granted. However, it can really help you in your journey.

Do not get demotivated if results are not visible within one week. ‘Do not just wish for a good body, work for it!’

Exercise #1

Bicycle crunch

Lie on the floor with your legs stretched out in front. Keep your hands behind your head. Raise your legs to make a 90-degree angle between your thighs and the ground, keeping your feet together. Touch your left elbow to your right knee by slightly lifting your head up and pulling your knee towards it. At the same time, straighten your left leg keeping it off the floor. Do the same with your right elbow and left knee and repeat this for a minute. Tighten your abs through the full process.

Exercise #2

Crunches

Lie on your back and bend your knees while keeping your feet on the floor. Either cross your arms in front of your chest or put it behind your head. Lift your shoulder up, not taking your entire shoulder off the floor. Pause at the top and relax back down. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.