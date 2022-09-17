5 At-home Exercises for Athletes to Build Stronger Legs

Athletes are looked up to by everyone. Watching them perform in live sport is a real treat. It’s admirable how their legs carry them across the turf, track, or court. Regardless of the sport, strong legs are a must for all athletes.

Strong legs aren’t important just for running, jumping, or kicking. Strong legs mean a strong foundation to perform just about any movement in any sport. Strength and power is fairly less challenging to develop in the lower body than the upper body. It can even be done at home.

On that note, let's have a look at a few best at-home leg exercises athletes can benefit from.

Best at-home Leg Exercises for Athletes

Perform these bodyweight exercises at home to build maximal strength and power in your legs. Perform these workouts in sets of three or four with 12-15 reps per set. Let's get started:

#1 Squat Jump

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet hip width apart.

Squat down towards the ground till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Jump up explosively into the air, and land into a squat position to get into your next rep.

#2 Box Step-up

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight in front of the box or bench.

Step one foot up onto the bench, and climb onto it, straightening your body on top.

Step off the box to get into your next rep.

#3 Lateral Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet wider than hip-distance apart.

Drive your right knee forward to lower your body to the floor, keeping your left leg straight.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

#4 Sumo Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet wider than hip-distance apart. Turn your feet outward slightly so that the toes point out at an angle.

Drive your knees out, and lower your body to the floor, getting into a sumo stance.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

#5 Bulgarian Split Squat

It's done as follows:

Stand in front of a box or bench. Get your right foot up onto it while standing on your left leg.

Drive your left knee forward, and lower your body towards the floor.

Push yourself back up with your left leg to return to the starting position.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned exercises at home to get stronger legs. Add some ankle weights, or use a resistance band, if you have one, to make the workout a bit more challenging and strengthen your muscles further.

