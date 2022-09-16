5 Basic at-home Exercises to Eliminate Side Fat

Side fat or love handles are usually stubborn. It’s difficult to get rid of them, but you can begin with home exercises to eliminate side fat.

While you can do several exercises at the gym to lose side fat, there are a few home exercises to help reduce side fat. Before understanding how these exercises can help, let's understand the overall weight-loss process.

How Do You Lose Fat?

The body loses fat when it burns stored calories. The only way to do so is by creating a deficit - which means consuming fewer calories than what the body needs daily. When that happens, the body will burn stored calories to generate the energy needed to make up for the deficit.

It must also be understood that you cannot spot-reduce fat. That means when the body burns calories, you will lose fat from all over the body and not a specific area. You can do all types of exercises for your belly, but that will only tone the belly muscles and not burn the fat there.

Home Exercises for Side Fat Reduction

The following home exercises to eliminate side fat will enable the body to burn extra calories but not specifically burn side fat. However, these exercises will tone your muscles and begin to develop them as you lose fat. So, when the muscles start to appear, they’re already developed.

Here's a look at five such at-home workouts:

1) Side Plank

Side planks are very common home exercises to eliminate side fat. To do a side plank, turn towards one side.

Place that side forearm on the mat, and lift your upper body, keeping your legs extended to make it aligned with your body. Lift your hips as well, and engage your core muscles for balance.

Ideally, the side muscles will bear the resistance and trigger the process. Hold this position for at least 30 seconds before you relax and change sides.

2) Russian Twist

Another common exercise for the sides or obliques are Russian twists. To do a Russian twist, sit on a mat, and fold your legs from the knees. Keeping your hips and legs stable, twist your torso from one side to the other.

During the exercise, the movement should be from the hips and not the shoulders. It’s important to understand that if the shoulders twist the torso, you will not be able to work your sides.

So focus on keeping the pressure on your hips by engaging and maintaining a muscle-mind connection.

3) Leg Lift

Leg lifts are extremely helpful for the lower back. You can do leg lifts by lying on your back or by going on your side. Either way, the idea is to make sure the core muscles are engaged throughout the entire exercise.

If you do not do so, the entire pressure will come on the lower back. You need to spread the pressure to engage both muscle groups. You can find a guide for doing leg lifts here.

4) Side Bending

As side fat is usually a part of the core muscle, most home exercises to eliminate side fat are abdominal workouts. Side bending is one of them, and you can do it anywhere.

To do side bends, stand straight with your hands on your hips. Bend from side to side from your hips while keeping your upper body and legs stable. You should not use your shoulders or hands to bend; use the hips.

5) Jump Rope

Jump ropes are an excellent cardio exercise that can help burn significant calories. You can use the jump rope wherever you want to, and you can incorporate it into your home or gym workout routine.

The point to keep in mind is that you shouldn’t try to go at an accelerated pace. If you wish to, you can begin with skips while using a rope; proceed to jumps when you’re ready.

Bottom Line

When you’re focusing on home exercises to eliminate fat from the sides, ensure you’re putting enough emphasis on your diet as well. Moreover, rest and hydration are an important part of the weight-loss process.

