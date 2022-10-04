5 Basic Yoga Poses and Exercises You Can Do Every Day

Starting your day with some simple and basic yoga poses every day can bring a positive impact to your life. Yoga poses and exercises can leave you feeling more centered in your mind along with rejuvenating the body.

Some of the benefits of these simple yoga poses include relief from stiff muscles, less sore muscles, increased range of motion, stress reduction, and more.

Basic Yoga Poses and Exercises

We have carefully created a list of five basic and effective yoga poses and exercises that can be incorporated into your daily routine.

These yoga poses do not require any equipment and can simply be done anywhere. Incorporating these poses into your daily routine will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated in just a few minutes. Let's get started:

1) Standing Side Bend Pose

This pose opens up hte upper torso and promotes better posture and also increases the range of motion.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your legs positioned together and both arms extended over the head.

Bring your right arm back down to the side, and gently bend your body towards the right side along with lengthening the left arm over your head.

Slowly, bring your body back to the starting position, with your hands positioned over your head at the center.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Mountain Pose

This pose helps improve body posture, enhance body balance, and build body awareness.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with the chest wide open and lifted, feet pressed on to the ground, and hands resting by the sides.

Make sure your bodyweight is equally distributed on both legs.

Bring your arms over your head, and clasp your fingers together.

Lift your shoulders to your ears; roll your shoulder blades backward, and straighten your posture. Try and relax in this position.

Hold before bringing your body to the staring position.

3) Baby Pigeon Pose

It helps improve flexibility of the joints along with supporting hip mobility. It also helps in relieving tight muscles.

How to do it?

Assume your position on the ground on all fours, with your palms stacked underneath the shoulders and knees stacked underneath the hips.

Bring your right knee to the front, and position it between your hands. Steadily extend, and straighten your left leg to the back.

Twist your right knee to the right palm, and press your calf to the ground, with your right foot placed under the left pelvic.

Bring your upper body towards the right leg and all the way to the ground.

Repeat on the other side, keeping the right leg straightened and left knee bent.

4) Upward Facing Dog Pose

This pose helps stretch the posterior chain and chest muscles along with stimulating the core region. It can also enhance posture by lengthening the spine.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground on your stomach, with your hands positioned directly beneath the shoulders and head slightly lifted.

The toes should be pointed to the top of your feet. Press down on your palms and feet to lift your body off the ground till your arms are straight.

The legs should be hovering a couple of inches above the ground in this position.

Hold the pose for about 30 seconds before gently releasing.

5) Happy Baby Pose

This pose helps stretch the spine and hamstring along with reducing lower back pain. It can also help reduce stress.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down with your back and head pressed on the ground.

Raise your legs off the ground, and bring your knees towards your chest.

Grasp both toes with the palms, and gently press your elbows to your knees.

Relax your muscles in this position, and hold the pose for about a minute before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are some of the best and most simple exercises you can incorporate in your daily routine. In just a few minutes, these poses will leave your body relaxed and mind centered on important tasks.

These exercises can be easily done by beginners, as they do not involve any complicated moves. Some of the benefits include better focus and concentration, stress management, strengthened body, and less sore muscles.

