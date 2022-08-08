5 Beach Body HIIT Exercises for Men

HIIT exercises are one of the most popular fitness trends of the 21st century. You can burn calories quickly and keep them off with this challenging mix of cardio and strength training.

Are you looking to build a great beach body with washboard abs and toned legs? There is no better way to achieve your dream body than with a High Intensity Interval Training Workout. With HIIT exercises, you can burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time as you switch between intense activity and rest.

Beach Body HIIT Exercises for Men

Include these five HIIT exercises in your routine to get that perfect beach body.

1) Burpees

Burpees are a powerful, effective, and a great exercise that can help you with your health and fitness. Burpees are a great way to burn fat because they can be used for both cardio and strength training.

Here is how you can do this HIIT exercise:

Start by standing up, then squat down and put your hands on the ground next to your feet.

Jump your feet back to a plank position with a soft bend in your elbows. Keep your hands where they are.

Lower yourself until your chest touches the floor.

Keep your elbows close to your body and keep your hands on the floor for a short time.

Use the strength in your hips to pop your feet back into a squat, then explode up into a jump and land as softly as possible on your feet to finish one repetition.

Repeat 6 times.

2) Slow Push-Ups

It might seem like push-ups are a simple exercise that only work on your upper arms and chest. However, when you do them right, they work the muscles all over your body.

Here is how you can do this HIIT exercise:

Start with your hands right under your shoulders and your feet a little further apart than your hips.

Step your legs back, bringing your feet together and curling your toes.

Lift your hips to put your chest in front of your hands.

Tighten every muscle to make a straight line from your head to your heels as you bend your elbows and lower your chest to touch the floor.

Push your body back to the starting position by extending your arms.

Complete 12 reps.

3) Spiderman Plank

The Spiderman plank helps with posture, gets the body in the right position, and strengthens the core in a way that crunches do not. This is also a great way to improve hip mobility, which is very important for people who spend a lot of time sitting at a desk.

Here is how you can do this HIIT exercise:

Put your hands on the floor right under your shoulders, and step your legs straight out behind you, keeping your feet together and curling your toes under.

Pull every muscle tight so that your head to your heels form a straight line.

Your right knee should touch your right elbow as you lower your torso towards the ground.

Your left foot should stay on the ground.

Straighten your arms and push your body back to the starting position to finish the move.

Do the same thing with your left knee and your left elbow. This is a single repetition.

Complete 12 reps.

4) Crunches

Crunches help the muscles in your stomach get stronger. With muscle endurance, the fibers will be able to work against resistance for a long time, which is especially important for people who sit down a lot.

Here is how you can do this HIIT exercise:

Lay down on your back with bent knees, flat feet, and your hands behind your head.

Press your lower back into the floor while rolling your shoulders up and forward.

Raise your shoulder blades about 4 inches off the floor while tightening your abs.

To finish one repetition, slowly lower your torso back down to the floor.

Complete 12 reps.

5) Dips

Dips are an upper-body pressing exercise that mostly work the triceps to make them stronger. They also work the chest, shoulders, and back. In fact, dips are one of the best ways to build strength and size in your entire upper body.

Here is how you can do this HIIT exercise:

Stand with your back to a surface (such as a chair, coffee table, or bench) and put your hands on top with your arms outstretched and your shoulders right over your wrists.

Your legs should be bent 90 degrees in front of you, with your heels on the ground.

Bend your elbows to lower your hips to the floor, then straighten your arms to press your body back up to the starting position.

Complete 12 reps.

