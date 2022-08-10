5 Best Beginner Exercises for Strong Quads

Quadriceps, or quads, are one of the most important muscle groups in your body and require proper attention. Strong quads help reduce pressure on your knees and enhance the functionality of your kneecaps.

Quad strengthening exercises make everyday movements such as walking and running easier by helping you flex your hips and extend your knees more efficiently. Developing strength in your quads will also lower the risk of developing osteoarthritis, enhance your jumping height, improve stability and balance, and elevate overall athletic ability.

Hence, it is important to incorporate quad strengthening exercises into your everyday workout sessions. If you are a beginner, it is best to start with the exercises given below.

5 Beginner Exercises to Get Strong Quads

1. Bodyweight squats

Squats are one of the most effective lower body exercises. They challenge your entire leg muscle, including your quads, calves, and hamstrings. These exercises also help strengthen your spinal erectors and core muscles.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Engage your core muscles and move your hips back as if you were sitting on a chair. At the same time, reach both your arms in front of you and clasp them at chest height.

Make sure to keep your spine straight and upper body upright, and press your knees outward to shift your weight evenly on both your feet.

Press through your heels and reverse the exercise to return to the starting position.

Repeat.

2. Bulgarian split squat

This exercise stabilizes the muscles of your hips and knees. In addition to targeting your quad muscles, the Bulgarian split squat also works on your hamstrings and core.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand in front of a bench or any other knee-high surface platform and place your feet at a shoulder distance, about two to three steps away from the bench.

Rest the top of your left foot on the bench behind you and step your right foot forward. Make sure the distance between your feet is enough for you to squat without your knee extending beyond your toes.

Now slightly lean forward and lower down your body until your front thigh gets parallel to the ground.

Repeat and switch legs.

3. Wall sits

Wall sits are easy exercises that isolate the quads and help develop endurance in your lower body. They also help in building isometric strength.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand upright and position your back against a wall.

Take a small step forward so that you are at least two to three feet away from the wall. Keep your feet at a shoulder distance and make sure your back and shoulders are in contact with the wall.

Engage your abs and slowly side down keeping your back against the wall until your thighs get parallel to the floor.

Hold the position for some time and then slide back up to the initial position.

Repeat.

4. Step-ups

Step-ups are a great lower body exercise for beginners that helps strengthen the quads, elevates your heart rate and also helps you burn more calories.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand straight facing a box and place your arms at your sides.

Now step up with your left foot followed by your right and reach both the foot on top of the step.

Step down with your right foot and then bring the left one to meet your right foot on the floor.

Repeat the exercise leading with your left foot for a few reps and then switch to lead with your right foot.

5. Jump lunge

Jump lunges are excellent for strengthening your quads. They also target your hamstrings and glutes, adding a plyometric element that helps enhance your lower body strength and performance.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Take a lunge position with your left leg forward and right leg behind you. Keep your arms on your sides.

Lower your body in a way that your left leg gets parallel to the floor.

Engage your core muscles and slightly lean forward.

Jump with both feet and as you land, switch legs and place your right leg forward and left leg behind you.

Repeat the exercise, alternating legs.

As a beginner, you must start these exercises with three sets of up to 10 reps. Over time, as the exercises start feeling easier, you can add more reps and sets to challenge yourself. However, always perform a warm-up routine beforehand to prevent muscle pulls and strains.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman