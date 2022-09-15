5 Best Back Exercises for Men Using Dumbbell

It’s important to understand that your physique will not appear broad or muscular if you do not put enough focus on back exercises. Ideally, you have to focus on every muscle group to transform yourself physically, but bigger muscle groups such as your chest and back are extremely important.

Coming to the lat muscles, there are essentially three parts - upper, middle, and lower. Your back workout routine should comprise back exercises that focus on all three parts with a combination of compound and isolation exercises.

Best Back Exercises Using Dumbbells

Before starting out, you must be aware that almost every workout can be done with a barbell.

Here, we discuss the five best dumbbell variations of back exercises that can help men broaden and strengthen their lat muscles:

1) Dumbbell Row

Every back routine consists of rows. One of the most common dumbbell picks from that routine are dumbbell rows. You can do single arm or double arm dumbbell rows.

Single arm rows allow you to fix any strength or muscle imbalance between both sides, while a double arm row allows more stability and balance in your form.

Regardless of which variation you choose, your outer lats on the upper and middle back will get worked on. Additionally, rows work on the traps and rear delts as well, as most back exercises engage these two smaller muscle groups.

You can find a guide to bent-over dumbbell rows here.

2) Incline Bench Row

Incline bench rows are another variation of back row exercises. To do incline bench rows, you will need a bench adjusted to an inclined position. Just incline it to the point where you can grab the dumbbells from the floor.

However, when you’re doing the rows, the dumbbells shouldn’t touch the floor when you’ve lowered them. Doing so would hamper the full range of motion and the stretch.

Ideally, you can ask someone to hand you the dumbbells when you’re doing incline bench rows.

3) Renegade Row

Renegade rows are an interesting back exercise using dumbbells. To do a renegade row, go to a shoulder plank position. Pull one dumbbell towards your torso, replicating a row while your body is balanced on the other arm.

Once you’ve completed the row on your right side, transfer your bodyweight to the right arm, and do a row on your left side. Renegade rows cannot be termed isolation movements, as the core muscles engage for balance and stability during the exercise.

4) Deadlift

While most back exercises focus on the upper and middle back, deadlifts focus on strengthening the lower back.

To ensure the pressure remains on the lower back, do conventional deadlifts, as stiff-legged deadlifts work the hamstrings, while sumo deadlifts work on the quads. You mustn’t go too heavy or curve your spine. Keep your core engaged and neck neutral.

You can find a guide for doing deadlifts here.

5) Reverse Fly

When you’re doing a reverse fly, you’re particularly working on your upper back and rear delts, especially the smaller muscles of the group.

It’s extremely important to activate and work every muscle for proper growth and development. The smaller muscles hold the bigger muscles together and support them during compound movements.

The best back exercises for rear delts using dumbbells are reverse flys. You can find the guide for doing reverse flys here.

Bottom Line

If you want to develop a bigger back, exercising is important. However, nutrition is just as important.

You must consider one gram of protein per lean bodyweight, along with being on a calorie surplus. If you’re in a deficit, you can increase your protein intake slightly. That will ensure the muscles receive enough protein while rebuilding themselves.

Finally, rest and hydration are a must when you’re trying to grow bigger. The muscles will not rebuild themselves if you do not allow them enough time to recover.

