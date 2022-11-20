5 Best Belly Fat Loss Exercises for Men Over 30

If you're a man over 30 and have a relatively active life, you may still struggle to stay in shape. You might exercise regularly, and while your overall fitness may be good, your belly fat could be stubborn.

Sure, cutting back on carbs and alcohol is a step in the right direction. However, if you want to lose stubborn belly fat and keep it off for good, there are a few best belly fat loss exercises for men over 30:

Belly Fat Loss Exercises For Men Over 30

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Swimming

Swimming is a great way to burn calories and lose belly fat. It's also a full body workout that builds muscle in the arms, chest, back, and core. Swimming is a low-impact exercise, which means it doesn't stress out the joints, unlike running. Moreover, there's a low risk of injury, as there's no impact on the joints when you're in the water.

Swimming also helps with heart health by strengthening the heart muscles and boosting blood flow through the body. It can also lower blood pressure over time and improve lung capacity.

That makes it easier for you to breathe while working out or doing other physical activities throughout the day.

#2 HIIT

HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. It's short, sweet, and to the point, but there's a lot more to this type of exercise than what meets the eye. HIIT workouts are great, as they get you into shape quickly —as in days, if not hours. This workout involves alternating between periods of intense exertion followed by brief periods of rest or recovery.

The idea behind HIIT is simple: the body can maintain its fitness level during moderate cardiovascular activity for an extended period. However, when you push yourself beyond what the body is accustomed to doing (in terms of intensity), your metabolism has no choice but to increase to meet that higher demand for energy (and oxygen).

In other words, working out hard helps boost metabolism, so you will burn more calories even after your workout session is over.

#3 Rope Jumping

Rope jumping is one of the best exercises for burning fat and building muscle. It's a full body workout that will work the arms, legs, core, and cardiovascular system. You can do this exercise at home or at the gym, but you may need to ask someone to set up a rope for you if you're exercising outside.

It's recommended that men over 30 jump rope for 10-20 minutes per session with no break in between sets.

If you want to get even more out of this exercise (and who doesn't), try doing it with a friend or family member.

#4 Resistance Training

Resistance training is a great way to build muscle and burn belly fat. It can also help reduce body fat, improve resting metabolic rate (number of calories you burn when you're not doing anything), and increase energy level.

The good news is that resistance training doesn't have to be grueling or complicated, as many people think. You don't need fancy equipment or a gym membership; all you need is yourself and some free weights, resistance bands, or a stability ball.

Before starting any exercise programme — including resistance training — check with your doctor or trainer to make sure it's right for you.

Your doctor might suggest modifying certain exercises if they cause pain in any part of the body or if they're too strenuous on joints that are injured or weak from osteoporosis risk factors like age (older than 60), obesity/overweight status, chronic diseases such as arthritis, joint injury surgeries, etc.

#5 Sprinting

Sprinting is a great way to burn belly fat and lose weight. Sprints elevate heart rate, which helps burn calories and build muscle.

If you're just starting out, try walking for 30 seconds, and running for 30 seconds; repeat this cycle for about 20 minutes.

Once your body is used to sprinting, increase your speed over time till you reach a pace at which it's difficult to hold a conversation (the goal being an intense but sustainable pace).

Takeaway

We hope this article has given you some ideas on how to blast your belly fat and get a leaner physique. By incorporating the aforementioned workouts into your routine, you will well be well on your way to a healthy new body.

