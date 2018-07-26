Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Best Bicep Exercises to Build Massive and Strong Arms

Antriksh Jaiswal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Jul 2018

Your biceps also act as stabiliser muscles.

Your arms are an integral body part that needs immediate attention. The biceps in particular are an important set of muscles that serve as stabilisers for heavy compound lifting. Stronger biceps is directly linked to stronger squats, press and pulls. Strength endurance in the biceps is important in everyday situations such as carrying groceries, carrying a baby, etc.

The biceps (bi means two) consist of two heads—one head’s function is to bend the elbow and other is to supinate or rotate the hand from a palms-down position to a palms-up position. The bicep (Bicep Brachii) makes up approximately one-third of the muscle mass of the upper arm.

Bigger biceps certainly look cool. Muscle gain in the arms has long been desired by everyone the world over as it gives a strong impression. So get out of the your comfort zone and pump your biceps for some amazing benefits.

 #1 Standing Dumbbell Curls

The standing dumbbell biceps curl is a traditional bicep exercise that develops density and strength. This exercise should always be performed with a controlled motion.

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight shoulder width apart and with a braced core.

Step 2: Allow the dumbbells to hang at arm's length with palms facing forward.

Step 3: Without moving your upper arms, bend your elbows and curl the dumbbells until your biceps are fully contracted and the dumbbells are at shoulder level. Remember to exhale while performing this.

Step 4: Pause for a second and slowly allow the weights to return to the starting position with arms fully extended by inhaling.

Important Tip: Do two sets of 13 reps each with a break of 20 seconds between each set. 

Keep your elbows stationary and tucked at your sides. Make sure to squeeze the biceps at the top of the lift. Be sure to lower the weight all the way until your arms are fully extended.

Next Up: Kneeling Single Arm Curl

 

Antriksh Jaiswal
ANALYST
