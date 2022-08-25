5 Most Important Bodybuilding Exercises for Building Mass

If you are looking for bodybuilding exercises to develop mass, you are in the right place.

One of the best ways to achieve massive gains is to perform compound exercises that recruit multiple muscle groups at the same time. So, if your goal is to develop muscle mass, consider adding the following exercises to your workout routine.

Bodybuilding Exercises to Build Mass

Here’s a look at five essential bodybuilding exercises you must include in your strength training schedule if your goal is muscle mass:

1) Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is one of the best bodybuilding exercises and is considered the king of chest workouts. It recruits several muscle groups, including the triceps, pectoralis major, medial and anterior heads of the shoulders (deltoids), lats, and core muscles.

It's a versatile exercise that can be performed with a barbell, kettlebells or dumbbells, on a decline or incline bench, or using a bench press machine.

Here’s how you do q barbell bench press:

Lie down on a flat bench with your head, butt, and upper back straight and both feet on the floor.

Slightly curve your back, and pull your shoulders together.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip wider than shoulder-width apart, and slowly lower the bar towards your pecs.

Reverse the motion, and take the barbell to the starting point.

Make sure you do not lock your elbows at the top of the movement. Rather keep your elbows slightly bent, as that will give more tension to the muscles.

2) Pull-up

Pull-ups are challenging bodybuilding exercises that primarily target the back muscles along with the core and biceps.

Here’s how to do pull-ups:

Stand beneath the pull-up bar, and take a medium or wide overhand grip on the bar.

Keeping your elbows slightly bent but not locked, lift yourself with your chest. Stop when your chin reaches close to the bar.

Lower your body slowly, and do not straighten your arms all the way.

Get back to the initial position, and pull yourself up again.

3) Barbell Back Squat

The barbell back squat is one of the staple bodybuilding exercises that offer great benefits to lower body muscles. It engages the hamstrings, quadriceps, core, glutes, and lumbar.

Here’s how to do a barbell back squat:

Load the barbell on your upper traps, and rest the bar on each side of the shoulders.

Start to lower the bar by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Lower your body till your quads are parallel to the floor.

Reverse the movement, and stand back up to the starting position without locking your knees.

4) Romanian Deadlift

The Romanian deadlift targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back muscles. It recruits almost all the muscles of the posterior chain and also helps prepare the body for other bodybuilding exercises, such as rows and squats.

Here’s how to do a Romanian deadlift:

Take a standard deadlift position, and stand in front of a barbell.

Hold the barbell with both hands, and lift the bar off the floor.

Squeeze your shoulders together, and maintain a slight bend in your knees as you lower the weight towards the middle of your shins.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and pull the weight back up.

Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Shoulder Press

This exercise allows you to work on each shoulder independently. Using two weights helps improve shoulder stability and also balances out muscle and strength gains. Unlike the barbell shoulder press, dumbbells reduce discomfort and pain, as you can lower them beside your ears any time you want to.

Here’s how to do a dumbbell shoulder press:

Sit on a chair or bench with back support. Rest your lower back against the back pad, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Move the weights up to your shoulders, with your palms facing front and elbows to your sides.

Press the weights up and overhead without locking your elbows.

Lower the dumbbells in a controlled manner below your ears, and repeat for the desired number of reps.

Takeaway

The aforementioned bodybuilding exercises are a great way to build mass and strength. However, the key to getting the most out of these moves is to do them correctly and safely. If you're a beginner, start with light dumbbells, and concentrate on your form.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav