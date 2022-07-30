7 Bodybuilding Exercises to Get Shredded Body Like Branch Warren

Branch Warren, a retired IFBB professional bodybuilder, is one of the biggest names in the world of bodybuilding. He's an award-winning athlete who has won several professional competitions and also earned respect among his fellow bodybuilders and fans.

Although he retired in 2015 and now works as the owner and founder of a beef jerky company named “Wicked Cutz Jerky”, his shredded and muscular physique remain a constant. Even at 47, Warren entertains no shortcuts in his workout routine.

Bodybuilding Exercises to get Branch Warren-like body:

If you dream of achieving a body like this Texas-born bodybuilder, here are seven bodybuilding exercises worth trying:

1) T-bar Row

If you're after serious back muscles like Warren, you should incorporate T-bar rows into your workout routine.

T-bar row is one of the most productive bodybuilding exercises that's accessible to both advanced exercisers and beginners. This exercise allows you to train your back with high repetitions and a supported position to ensure safe and correct form.

If a landmine unit is unavailable in your gym, simply use a barbell, and follow the instructions given below:

Start by placing the end of a barbell into a corner.

Position some weight plates or a dumbbell on it to hold the barbell down.

Load the other end of the barbell, and straddle it.

Slowly bend over your hips till your upper body gets at a 45-degree angle to the floor. Make sure to keep your arms extended.

Hook a V-grip handle under your barbell, and hold it with both hands.

Keep your lower back neutral, and squeeze your shoulder blades as you pull the barbell towards your chest. Repeat.

2) Incline Bench Press

If you want to increase your chest strength, don't neglect an incline bench press. This exercise targets your chest muscles and works them really hard. Just like a flat bench press, an incline bench press also involves your shoulders and triceps.

To do it:

Set up a bench at a 30-45-degree angle.

Lie back straight, and position your hands on the barbell wider than your shoulder width. Make sure to keep your palms facing up.

Slowly lift the barbell, and press it up till both arms get perfectly extended, and your hands reach above your shoulders.

Lower the bar towards your chest, and repeat.

3) Preacher Hammer Curl

The preacher hammer curl is one of the best bodybuilding exercises that can help develop bigger and stronger biceps. Performing this exercise on a preacher set offers a fixed range of motion, which allows for a more focused and greater contraction of the biceps.

To do it:

Choose the desired weight, and sit straight with your chest against the preacher bench.

Position your upper arm into the pad, and with a neutral grip, lower the dumbbell away from your shoulder.

As your bicep is perfectly lengthened, curl the dumbbell back to the start.

Repeat on both sides.

4) Stiff Leg Deadlift

A stiff leg deadlift works on your hamstring muscles and involves flexing the knees. Along with hamstrings, this exercise also enhances the involvement of your glutes.

To do it:

Stand upright, and position your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Hold a barbell with an overhand grip and palms facing towards you.

Keep your knees slightly bent, and maintain this knee position throughout the movement.

Keeping your back straight, slowly bend at your hips to lower the weight.

Lower the barbell till you feel a good stretch in your glutes and hamstrings.

Return to the start, and make sure to keep the weight close to your body to prevent jerky movements.

5) Hack Squat

If one of your fitness goals is to develop muscular quads like Branch Warren's, look no further than hack squats. These squats are some of the most amazing bodybuilding exercises that work on your quads, calves and hamstrings. They're much safer and more accessible than barbell squats.

To do a hack squat:

Load the hack squat machine with the desired weight, and place your back and shoulders against the pads.

Place your feet at your shoulder width, and extend your legs fully as you release the handles.

Lower the weight by flexing your knees so that your thighs get at a 90-degree angle.

Reverse the movement by extending your hips and knees.

Repeat.

6) Weighted Chest Dip

Weighted chest dips are a variation of the standard chest dip exercise. It's one of the most effective bodybuilding exercises to target your chest, triceps, arms and shoulders.

To perform this exercise, you can add extra weight either by placing a dumbbell between your ankles, or wearing a dip belt with weights, a heavy backpack or a weighted vest.

To do a weighted chest dip:

Wrap the dip belt properly around your waist, and pull the loose end through the open loop.

Put the loose end through the weight plate, and secure the clip to the first loop.

Make sure to centre the weight so that it balances, and once it’s set, begin the exercise.

Attach the weight, and lift your body to the starting position.

Lower your body till your arms are bent at a 90-degree angle, and push your body back to the starting position by squeezing your chest and straightening your arms.

Complete the desired number of reps.

7) Cable Crossover

The cable crossover is one of the best chest isolating bodybuilding exercises that target both the outside and inside of the pectoral muscles. This exercise also helps increase the range of motion.

To do a cable crossover:

Set the handles of the cable crossover machine at the highest level, and stand straight in the centre with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Slightly bend your torso forward, keeping your back straight, and bend your elbows with your wrists facing the ground.

Keeping your core muscles engaged and tight, pull both the handles across and down your body, and squeeze your chest muscles in this position.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Make sure to keep your elbows bent throughout the exercise.

Takeaway

The aforementioned bodybuilding exercises should be incorporated into your workout routine to get a shredded body like Branch Warren's.

If you're a beginner, though, make sure to focus on your form, and start with fewer reps. Be consistent, but do not overtrain your muscles. If you feel any type of discomfort while doing these bodybuilding exercises, stop immediately, and relax for some time.

