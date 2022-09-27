How Does Yoga Improve Your Concentration? 5 Best Brain Yoga Exercises to Try!

Brain yoga helps improve your memory and concentration power.

Everything you can do, including talking, thinking, feeling, and even breathing, is controlled by your brain, a mass of soft tissues that weighs less than 1.5 kg. For your body to continue to work effectively, your brain must remain engaged.

Yoga's two key components that calm the mind and improve cognitive function are meditation and breath control. Yoga asanas are simply various poses that regulate blood flow to various body areas and promote better functioning.

Brain yoga affects the vagus nerve, which regulates stress and mood. It affects respiration, which helps to calm you down and relax the body. Brain yoga sessions of just 20 minutes can have a significant positive impact on the body's general health and cognitive function.

Best Brain Yoga to Improve Concentration

The majority of us are unaware that, like every other organ in the body, the brain needs daily nutrition and energy. Similar to how exercising keeps the body in shape, exercising the brain strengthens the center of intelligence. Yoga asanas, for instance, help the human body work better.

For better cognitive function, consume a nutritious diet and engage in memory-enhancing activities. Another effective technique for boosting your mental capacity is brain yoga. Here are some yoga asanas to sharpen your focus and memory.

1) Diamond pose

In addition to keeping your mind quiet and relaxed, practicing this brain yoga to improve concentration and memory ability also strengthens your body to be as strong as the "Vajra"—a ritual object that represents the qualities of both a diamond and a lightning bolt.

Instructions:

Kneel down on a mat.

Your knees and ankles should be brought together, and your feet should be lined up with your legs. The big toes should be in contact with one another, soles pointing up.

Sitting back, thighs on calves, buttocks on heels, exhale while doing so.

As soon as you feel comfortable, position your pelvis while keeping your hand on your thighs.

Sit upright with your spine straight and slowly inhale and exhale. Stretching your body upward with your head will cause your tailbone to descend to the floor.

Grasp the thighs with your hands. Your chin should be parallel to the ground, your arms should be at your sides.

2) Shoulder stand pose

This brain yoga enhances concentration and focus. According to the yoga scripture, Sarvangasana is said to work all over your body's chakras and organs.

Instructions:

On the ground, start by lying on your back.

Keep your hands to the sides and your feet together. To create a 90-degree angle with your body, bring your feet up now.

Lifting the waist and extending your legs requires bending your elbows and placing your palms beneath your waist.

Your body and legs ought to be aligned in a straight line.

Stay in this position for a few minutes, then switch back to your starting position.

3) Plow pose

The plow pose, or halasana, helps you unwind and clear your mind. This stance is excellent for your nervous system. It also relieves back strain and improves your posture.

Instructions:

Start by lying on your back on the ground with your feet together and your hands by your sides.

To create a 90-degree angle with your body, elevate your legs now.

Put your palms beneath your waist while bending your elbows.

Raise your legs higher and make a 180-degree angle with this support over your head then to the floor with your toes.

Hold this position for a few seconds before shifting back to your starting position.

4) Standing forward bend

Yoga's forward bend while standing revs up your nerve system. Additionally, this brain yoga also improves mental acuity and memory by increasing blood flow to the brain.

Instructions:

Start by standing upright, with your feet together and your hands by your sides.

Raise your hands now.

In an effort to place your palms under your feet, bend forward at the hips.

Once you've held it for roughly a minute, switch back to your starting position.

5) Bridge pose

Setu Bandhasana, also referred to as the bridge pose, is a little challenging to perform but not impossible. This asana enhances blood circulation, which soothes the brain. It further helps alleviate stress and other mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

Instructions:

Lay down on your back. While maintaining your feet flat on the ground, bend your knees.

Now raise your body upward in the shape of a bridge.

Use your hands and feet to support your body.

Continue to gently inhale and exhale. Hold the position for roughly a minute while repeating this process 2-3 times.

Wrapping Up

By practicing brain yoga, you can protect your brain from the things that can lead to psychological issues.

Yoga can help prevent brain malfunctions that might be brought on by stress and worry. The vagus nerve, which controls your body's mood and stress levels, can be controlled by yoga. It differs from other brain-improving workouts in that it can help you develop healthy breathing habits, which greatly aid in relaxing your body and energizing your mind.

