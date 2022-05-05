How to do Shoulderstand: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

In yoga, the Shoulderstand pose — also known as the Salamba Sirsasana to those in the know — is one of the most popular asanas (poses).

Not only does this pose look beautiful when done by a skilled practitioner, it's also an amazingly healthy exercise that strengthens your entire body and helps you lose weight, which adds up to more than just a good-looking posture.

What is Shoulderstand?

Shoulderstand is an inversion pose, meaning you’re spending time upside down. It has health benefits for your spine, heart and digestive system, among other things.

It’s a challenging introductory pose that may not be suitable for everyone. If you have an injury or underlying medical condition—or if you’re simply not ready for Shoulderstand yet—there are several easier variations you can try to build up your technique and confidence before attempting the Shoulderstand.

How to perform Shoulderstand with correct form?

Here are the three pillars of Shoulder Stand you need to know:

1. Getting into the pose

2. Keeping yourself stable while upside down

3. Coming out of the pose.

Consider it as a single flowing sequence with a few checkpoints along the way to ensure proper posture.

Here's how you can do it:

Sit back down with your legs stretched out in front of you. Relax your arms, and take a deep breath.

As you breathe out, bend forward from your hips, extend your hands toward your feet, and bring your head down toward your knees. Hold for a few beats; slowly uncurl your spine, and roll onto your back.

Kneel down, and rest your feet flat on the floor. Place a pillow under each knee if desired.

To elevate your feet, press your arms against the floor. Inhale; move your feet as far back as they go, and then exhale and clasp your hands together behind your back.

Bend your elbows so that they are at least shoulder-width apart, and bring your knees toward your forehead. Now it’s time for the Shoulderstand.

From the Egg Pose, transfer all your weight from your back onto your shoulders. Extend your legs toward the ceiling to stand in Shoulderstand.

Benefits of Shoulderstand

Shoulderstand is a great way to extend your shoulder and neck muscles. If you spend a lot of time hunched forward in front of a computer, carry a large shoulder bag regularly or have stress in the neck and shoulder area, this pose is beneficial.

Shoulderstand is an inversion asana that carries blood from the legs and pelvis back to the heart and lungs, where it is re-oxygenated, potentially boosting your energy.

This pose has also been reported to help reduce low back pain. Shoulderstand, like many other yoga poses, may be a tranquil and pleasant experience. Taking the time to relax daily can help lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, relieve pain, and also improve sleep.

Tips & Techniques for Shoulderstand pose

• To make sure you have the best Shoulder Stand experience possible, take a few steps before executing the pose.

• First, release your neck and power up your shoulders, spine and hamstrings with a short yoga flow designed to open your entire body.

• Next, choose a yoga block that gives you the lift you need—but not so much that your neck is overextended.

• Finally, place a folded blanket under your shoulders for a supportive lift.

Shoulderstand Variations

To better suit your level of fitness and needs, you can adapt the Shoulderstand stance in a few ways:

#1 Easy Poses for Beginners

If you're not ready for Shoulderstand, start with Supported Bridge; lift your legs straight up toward the ceiling using a block under your sacrum. Another nice alternative is the Legs-up-the-Wall Pose, especially if you wish to avoid inversions during your period.

#2 Lowering your Legs

Reduce the angle of your legs so that you only lift them partly. Even lifting them to a 45-degree angle can help release tension in your upper body.

Common mistakes to avoid during Shoulderstand

Avoiding these mistakes when performing the Shoulderstand pose might help you avoid injury and get the most out of the pose:

Incorrect Position

Students frequently perform the Shoulderstand with their buttocks protruding and their feet over their foreheads rather than over their hips. The entire stance is thrown off by that. Tuck your shoulder blades under your back and keep your heels over your hips to avoid this problem.

Not engaging your core

If you don't keep your core engaged during this position, it will be difficult to properly elevate your hips, which will make walking your hands up your back more difficult. Throughout this activity, consciously engage your core.

Proper Shoulderstand Form

Maintaining proper shoulderstand form entails keeping your attention straight ahead. You risk damaging your neck if you swivel your head to look at others, or watch the instructor. To prevent that, close your eyes to avoid the desire to look around.

Takeaway

With the right form, Shoulderstand is a pose that can be enjoyed by almost anyone with patience and commitment. It takes time to learn, but it benefits the body in incredible ways. Take the time you need to develop your form. Lean into your edges, and work to find ways to make this posture (and your entire practice) more enjoyable and sustainable.

Edited by Bhargav