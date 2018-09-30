5 Best Butt Workouts For Women To Lift Their Buttocks

Have you been going all out on squats lately? If yes, we are cent per cent sure that you are dreaming of the perfect butt. The one that needs no introduction! Well, if you believe in the fact that squats is the only exercise that can get you firm butts, we would like to burst your bubble for you. Maybe, you are ready to do 500 squats a day, but is that all? Squats are important, no doubt, but there are exercises beyond it that will help you get the desired results. Firstly, let us look at some tips and pointers before we get into the main workout:

1. Just because we make a list of exercises for you and specify the reps, does not mean that doing them for the sake of it is enough. You will have to do justice to the exercises. Do not hurry through the workout. Pay attention to your pace and posture.

2. The best part about a butt workout is that it need not be limited to just the 30-40 minutes session. You can incorporate tiny workouts throughout your day. Leg lifts, extensions are all possible while you are on the move.

3. Butt workouts can be tiring. Therefore, do not do it more than 3 times a week. Give your glutes the adequate rest it deserves. After all, it is one muscle group that is used in almost all the activities.

4. You can do butt exercises without using any weights or machines. However, we will recommend using dumbbells in some exercises to maximize results.

5. In certain butt exercises, like the squat, the position of your feet is extremely important. Different positions work on different areas. Hence, be sure of what you are doing.

Now, let us look at the best butt workout for women to get firm and round butts!

Exercise #1

Sumo Squats

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart. Let your toes point out. Hold one dumbbell with both hands and let it hang down in front of you. Keep your back straight.

Step 2: Bend your knees, push your butt back and lower your body down to perform a squat. Go down until your butts are lower than your knees.

Step 3: Pause for a second and push through your heels to get back to the initial position.

Do 2 sets with 15 reps each.

