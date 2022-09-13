5 Best Cable Kickback Alternative Exercises to Build Stronger Glutes

The cable kickback can be an effective isolation move for the glutes and hamstrings. It's a gluteus muscle group-focused exercise that works well on its own but can also be swapped out for a similar exercise if you don't have access to a cable machine.

Cable kickbacks are one of many exercises that can be done on a cable machine. Compound exercises like the Romanian deadlift and isolation exercises like the cable pull-through work well.

Here are some of the best exercises to do if you want to work your glutes at home. They don't require any special equipment, but some do require a bench or chair. There are also bodyweight exercises, so you have lots of options no matter where you are.

Cable Kickback Alternatives for Stronger Glutes

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are one of the best cable kickback alternative exercises to strengthen the glutes. Many people experience back pain when they lift weights improperly. Glute bridges help in improving posture and alleviating lower back pain.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent and the bottoms of your feet together.

Place your arms by your sides, and press the palms of your hands against the floor.

Lift your hips while keeping your abs engaged till they are contracted as much as possible.

Hold for a second, and lower yourself to starting position before repeating.

2) Banded Glute Kickback

Banded glute kickbacks are similar to cable glute kickbacks. You can do them with a band instead of a cable machine, but make sure you have a high-quality band.

The banded glute kickback primarily targets the glutes, which are located at the hips. The leg moves backward in this exercise, so it primarily works the hip muscles.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your back against a wall, with a resistance band around your knees.

Bend your knees, and bring them up toward the wall.

Keep your abs tight, and don't let your back arch.

By keeping your knees bent, lift one leg towards the ceiling so that it's parallel to the floor.

Squeeze your glutes as you lift, and slowly lower them.

Repeat with the other leg.

3) Bent Knee Kickback

This exercise is an alternative to cable glute kickbacks, which you can do on a cable machine. Do the same move on the floor instead of cables, and you will focus on the glutes.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor with your legs extended and arms in line with your shoulders.

Keep your core tight, and lift one leg as if you are kicking someone standing just behind you.

Pause at the top till your core is engaged.

Squeeze your glutes at the top. Slowly bring your leg down to the starting position, and do the same with the other leg.

4) Single Leg Glute Bridge

This exercise is an advanced version of the glute bridge. By isolating each side, you can target the weak muscles to strengthen them. If you have pain on one side of the lower back, this cable kickback alternative exercise can help strengthen that area while also strengthening your glutes.

Here's how you do it:

Lie down on the floor with your knees bent and feet close to your hips.

Keep your arms at your sides, pressing your hands into the ground.

Bring one leg up to begin the exercise.

Lift your hips while keeping both feet on the floor, and contract your glutes.

Hold this position, keeping tension in your core. When you feel ready, slowly lower yourself back down to the ground.

5) Dumbbell Sumo Squat

Sumo squat is a great cable kickback alternative exercise to strengthen the glutes and hamstrings. If you want to get stronger, do this exercise. This exercise can help you balance your muscles so that you can lift heavier weights.

To do this cable kickback alternative exercise:

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with your feet wide and knees bent.

Bend down till your shin is almost touching the floor while keeping your chest up and knees out.

Lower the dumbbells to the ground; when they get close to the floor, push your feet against the ground to return to a standing position.

Perform reps before switching to the other side.

Takeaway

No matter what you choose to do, a strong set of glutes can put your body in better alignment. That can help you avoid injury and pain, so don't underestimate the utility of these powerful muscles.

The aformenetioned cable kickback alternative exercises can ensure that your glutes are trained from all angles and from different positions. Remember to also focus on proper form to avoid injury and get results in no time.

