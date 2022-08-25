5 Effective Compound Exercises to Lose Hip Fat

The best compound exercises to lose hip fat aren't exclusively for bodybuilders or gym junkies.

You don't need to be bulging with muscles to do some of these moves. Incorporating compound exercises into your training routine is one of the easiest ways to get going with any form of strength training.

These exercises will really hit you hard and give a shock to your system if you're used to just simple push-ups, sit-ups, and a heavy session on the treadmill.

Just remember that variety is key. There are a few ways to go about losing hip fat. You can lose fat all over the body and decrease the appearance of your hips, or you can try to specifically target the hip area. Either way, there are effective ways for doing that, including following a proper diet and exercise routine.

Compound Exercises for Hip Fat

If you struggle with fat around your hips, the following five exercises can help you slim down your waist. They're quick, easy to do, and effective. Incorporate them into your workout routine to ge a more toned appearance. Let's get started:

1) Hip Hinge or Deadlift

This compound exercise targets the hip fat in the hips and buttocks, as well as the forearms, lats, glutes, hamstrings, core stabilizers, upper, mid, and lower back. It's a great exercise for the entire lower body.

Here's how you do this move:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, close to the bar.

Take tension out of the bar by bracing your core and keeping tension in your lats and knees as you push your heels down into the floor.

As the bar approaches your knees, shoot your hips forward to complete the movement. End up tall while clenching your glutes.

2) Squat

This exercise enhances mobility in the hips and ankles, challenge core stabilizers, and works on reducing hip fat.

Due to lack of soft-tissue work, faulty movements, mobility issues and muscle weaknesses, many people struggle to perform a deep squat.

To do this move:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and engage your hips by dialing your heels toward the floor.

Control the downward phase of the exercise. Don't let gravity lower you.

Move your tailbone towards the floor, keeping your torso tall and engaging the core muscles.

Push through your heels to stand up fully extended.

3) Loaded Carries

All the key muscles you use for your day-to-day activities are activated with this hip fat exercise. It's a full body workout, so doing it will boost your functional fitness.

To do this exercise:

You can carry heavy loads with you as you walk using dumbbells, buckets of water, kettlebells, sandbags, trap bars, and more.

Make sure to brace your core, and bend down to grab the items you'll be carrying.

Walk as far as you can before resting and doing it all over again.

4) Pull-up

Strength training the lats will not only make you look better in a bikini but also drastically improve back and pelvic health, posture, arm and shoulder strength, and flexibility.

To perform a pull-up:

Grab a bar with an overhand grip that's shoulder width or slightly wider.

Bend your knees, and flex at the hips so that your body hangs freely.

Contract your back muscles, and raise your body till your chin is above the bar.

Slowly lower back to the starting position.

5) Push-up

Push-ups, like all bodyweight exercises, require dynamic control to prevent the body from sagging. It's a great compound exercise that can help you lose hip fat.

Here's how you do a push-up:

Starting with your hands on the floor directly under your shoulders and with your fingers spread wide, pack your shoulders, squeeze your glutes (butt muscles), and press your heels away from you.

Keep your head in line with your body. Don't let it hang forward. Lift it up, or let it drop back.

Bend your elbows, and lower yourself to the ground.

Keep your glutes and shoulders engaged as you press back up to the starting position.

Takeaway

To lose hip fat, be creative, and use a variety of exercises. Try using weights and your own bodyweight. If you're new to the gym, seek advice from a trainer or fitness professional to learn how to use the equipment.

Mix up your exercise routine every few weeks to prevent boredom, and keep pushing yourself to get fit.

Eventually, you can make adjustments to any of these compound exercises to suit your fitness level and goals. Ideally, you should mix up your exercise routine every few months, and add new exercises.

With this strategy, it will be more challenging to get through your workouts – preventing boredom and motivating you to push harder.

