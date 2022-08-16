6 Easy Exercises for Beginners to Learn Push-Ups

If you're a beginner and still learning the ropes of strength training, you can get in great shape by doing bodyweight exercises like push-ups.

However, before you jump into push-ups, it's smart to start with simple bodyweight moves to master the proper form. That way, you can reduce your risk of injury, and make sure you do them correctly.

Push-ups can be a little scary, but they can also be incredibly beneficial, especially if you're new to exercise. In fact, they're one of the most effective exercises for building muscle, as well as increasing flexibility and endurance in your arms.

Learning Push-Ups

Here's a look at six easy exercises to learn push-ups:

1) Bent Over Dumbbell Row

To prepare for push-ups, perform the dumbbell bent-over row. This dumbbell exercise develops and strengthens the muscles of the upper and middle back. It can be used in any strength, muscle-building, or circuit-style workout.

Here's how you do this move:

Stand with your feet spread about hip-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides.

Bend forward at the waist, keeping your back flat and knees soft.

Pull the dumbbells up toward your ribcage as you lead with your elbows.

At the top of the movement, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and lower the dumbbells back down.

2) Bicycle Crunch

If you're preparing to do a comprehensive set of push-ups, the bicycle crunch is a great move to explore. The twist crunch works your internal and external obliques, making it an effective way to strengthen your core muscles.

To perform bicycle crunches:

Lie on the floor with your fingers on your temples and elbows open.

Bring your shoulder blades off the ground, and tuck your chin into your chest while keeping your legs in a 90-degree position.

Alternate sides by bringing one elbow to one knee while extending the other leg out.

Get as close to the knee as you can with each elbow, keeping both shoulder blades off the ground.

3) Glute Bridge

This workout move is an excellent addition to any workout routine, regardless of your age or fitness level. It targets the back of your legs, where there's a large concentration of muscle.

To do this move:

Lie flat on your back, with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle, feet flat on the ground, and knees facing in the same direction as your toes.

Your toes should be pointed outward at an angle of 45 degrees.

Push down through your feet, and drive your hips up.

Feel this variation fatiguing the outer part of your thighs.

Complete a set by letting your hips sink back down towards the ground.

4) Tricep Dip

The triceps dip exercise prepares you for push-ups. This simple exercise can be done almost anywhere, from a local park to the living room. There are many variations of it, as per your fitness level. Try using the tricep dip to add variety to a strength-training workout.

To do this exercise:

Sit on a bench or sofa, and place your hands on either side of your hips, with fingers facing forward.

Place your feet on the floor, heels down and toes facing upward.

Lift yourself off the seat so that your arms are straight.

Lower yourself towards the ground till your arms form a 90-degree angle.

Press back up to the starting position.

5) Walking Plank

If you want to prepare for push-ups, do a walking press-up. It will hit your core, shoulder, chest and arms harder and is an exercise worth doing for anyone who wants an impressive upper body.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in a high plank position, with your palms touching the ground.

Bring your right forearm down, then your left, coming into the forearm plank.

Engaging your core, press your right palm into the ground, and push back up to high plank, bringing your left palm down as well.

Hold for two seconds, alternating the leading arm with each rep.

6) Incline Push-ups

Before you go full on with push-ups, ease into things with an incline move. The added height to your push-up takes some of the weight off the upper body, allowing for easier movement.

To do this move:

You can do this exercise by placing your hands shoulder-distance apart on an elevated surface like a chair, bench or countertop with your feet on the floor.

Bend your elbows, and lower your chest, keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Press back to the starting position.

Takeaway

By this point, you should have a solid foundation to get the most out of your push-ups. With proper arm positioning and engagement of core muscles, you'll be able to use proper form from start to finish.

From there, it's just up to you to put in the work and up your rep count. Push-ups are a great bodyweight exercise that can help build strength throughout the body, so don't be afraid to give them a go.

