5 Best Chest Workouts To Get Chiselled Chest

Your chest plays an important role in your upper body strength.

Your genetics alone cannot help you in building bigger chest. Though I'm not discounting the fact that genetics do not help, this coupled with effective chest exercises can help you in reaching your goal. Your chest plays an important role in your upper body strength. Well, many of you might not know the fact that a strong chest directly strengthens your back muscles.

It further decreases stress and tension on your muscles and bones and makes you less injury-prone. A strong chest also helps you do the things you need to do every day because pec muscles add power to your shoulders and arms. The pectoral muscles are a group of two primary muscles situated at the front of the chest.

The pectoralis major muscle is a large, fan-shaped muscle, which originates from the sternum (breastbone), ribs and collarbone, and attaches to the upper arm bone (humerus).

Apart from the physical benefits, pectoral muscles of the chest also provide aesthetic benefits. The pec muscle is also involved in moving the rib cage during deep breathing. Here I have mentioned some of the chest workouts to get a chiselled chest.

#1 Wide Grip Push Ups

This is done exactly like a traditional push-up, the only difference being the position of your hands. It is a great exercise to improve the strength of your upper body. This exercise utilizes your body weight to build your chest muscles.

Instructions

Step 1: Get down on your hands and legs (plank position) and position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Now bend your elbows and lower your chest towards the floor as low as possible. Pause for 1-2 seconds.

Step 3: Then come back to the starting position by extending your elbows and pushing yourself up.

Important Tips: Do three sets of 14-20 reps each. The farther you put your hands out the greater the efficiency and challenge for your chest. This version puts more strain on your chest muscles so drop to your knees if your form starts to slide.

