5 Best Chloe Ting Exercises for Women to Get Shredded Abs

Chloe Ting, an Australian trainer in her 30s, joined YouTube in 2011 but didn't gain much traction until she started posting workout videos on TikTok and more and more people began participating in her "challenges," which are frequently divided into one-or two-week time frames and promise dramatic results.

Chloe Ting's videos frequently appear in workout results and have quickly become many people's favorite training videos.

Ting offers a huge collection of programs, which span from core-focused exercises to HIIT and virtually everything else you’d need to train your full body. One of the main reasons why people resort to Ting’s exercises is that many of them are quick — as in, they’ll provide the burn in 15 minutes or less. Also, no equipment is needed to use them.

Best Chloe Ting Exercises For Abs

Chloe Ting features routines for every part of your body that are designed to be completed in under 15 minutes. One of her full-body strength workouts, the No Jumping Total Body Fat Burn Workout, is apartment-friendly because it doesn't involve jumping, which makes the downstairs neighbors happier.

Let's take a look at the other exercises Ting includes in her workout routines, which are all designed to target the core and abs, as well as other parts of the body.

1) Chloe Ting 10 mins standing abs workout

Ting's 10-minute ab routine will target and properly exercise the core. Every single exercise is performed while you are standing, working every trunk muscle.

If you want to develop core strength and get shredded abs, a standing abs workout is a terrific place to start. The impact is different when you stand, and the movements are simpler than when you are flat on your back performing several abdominal exercises.

2) Chloe Ting abs workout

This core exercise uses dumbbells that are available to most people. In the video, you will come across exercises that does more than just the traditional sit-up and crunch routine, so even if you detest training your abs, you won't find it to be unbearably difficult to perform.

Note that this core workout is proposed to increase core strength and stability, not to obtain a flat tummy in 10 days. Without the right workout, diet, and genetics, the majority of people cannot have six-pack abs, much less in just ten days.

3) Chloe Ting full body no jumping workout

The fact that some at-home HIIT (high-intensity interval training) programs involve a lot of jumping and other high-impact movements is one of the main reasons why some trainers dislike them. Ting's HIIT no jumping workout focuses on all parts of the body, including the abs.

It is not viable to perform HIIT every day because you won't have the time to recover, which could result in overtraining or injury. Not only is that tough on your joints, but it also isn’t a useful approach for strength training.

This low-impact exercise that doesn't involve jumping is a great way to tone your abs and get your heart rate up.

4) Chloe Ting 15 min HIIT workout

This 15-minute session is excellent for HIIT newcomers. You will find yourself engaging in some plyometric movements, but don't worry, Ting provides adaptations, making it appropriate for all fitness levels.

Chloe Ting's HIIT 15-minute-session combines high-intensity cardio, which aids in fat loss and helps with ab definition, with exercises that work your core from every angle.

5) Chloe Ting 10 mins core & arms workout

For good reason, Ting is well-known for her ab exercises. In this 10-minute exercise regimen, work your way through various plank variants to target your core and arm muscles.

This ab and arm workout will strengthen your upper body while simultaneously toning your core. It's a well-rounded workout that truly targets your arms and abs because some of the ten motions only require bodyweight. This will improve your poster, and if you have strong arms and abs, you will become a better athlete.

Wrapping Up

Whether or not her series is worthwhile will vary from person to person. The fact that Ting's fitness videos frequently fulfill many functions is one of their strongest features. These are great for anyone trying to fit in a short 10-minute workout.

Naturally, HIIT exercises can be taxing. However, there are many entry-level short sweat sessions to pick from if you want to try Ting's sessions out more gently.

The bottom line is to always move cautiously while performing home workouts without the guidance of a certified fitness professional to reduce your chances of injury. When in doubt, take it easy or modify your movements. It's wise to get expert advice if you want to intensify your exercise program.

