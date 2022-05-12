Is It Better to Do Ab Workouts in the Morning or Night? 7 Best Exercises to Get Toned Abs

While abs workouts are important for most people, the best time for that ab workout is when you can make it happen consistently. If you have a flexible schedule, though, and you're trying to burn fat AND tone your midsection, is it better to do ab exercises in the morning or at night?

According to study, working out at the same time every day, whether in the morning or evening, is the most efficient strategy to achieve an efficient result. Consistency in your workout timing may assist you in achieving your target result more quickly.

Best Exercises to Get Tones Abs

#1 Figure 8s

Figure eights are a great way to start your lower abdominal workout. By drawing your feet towards your torso, this exercise targets the lower abdominal. The twisting motion also engages your entire core and obliques while keeping your body steady so you don't go off to the side.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on the floor, arms by your sides, bracing your body for support.

Lift both legs and draw horizontal figure eights in the air while keeping them together.

Squeeze your lower abs each time you near the top of a curve to lift your butt off the ground.

Continue the motion for thirty seconds.

#2 Twister Pistons

This aggressive action will not only get your abs cut, but it will also raise your heart rate. As you brace against the ground, you'll receive some passive work on your shoulders and upper body in addition to working like an athlete and burning fat.

To do this exercise:

In a plank posture, lie on the floor with your elbows on the floor and knees slightly bent.

Begin by hopping your feet forward approximately a half-foot, bringing your knees closer to your body. To bring your feet in, you'll need to rotate your torso to the right and pull up using your abs.

Return your feet to the center.

Rep the motion on the opposite side.

Continue the motion for 60 seconds.

#3 Seated Ab Circle (clockwise)

Sitting ab circles are similar to figure eights. It not only works your lower abs, but also throws you off balance, pushing your core to work to keep you balanced. You'll need to perform two rounds of them because you'll be making circles both clockwise and anti-clockwise.

To perform this movement:

Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you and your knees bent slightly. Lean back slightly and support your upper body with your hands set wide and behind you on the ground.

Lift your feet off the ground and, going clockwise, form a circle in the air with your feet.

Instead of using your hip flexors to bring yourself up, concentrate on engaging your ab muscles.

Continue the motion for 60 seconds.

#4 Scissors

This lower abdominal exercise's quick speed and strong burn will raise your heart rate. Holding your legs up and moving them side to side ensures that your lower abs are fully engaged, giving them a good workout.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on the floor, arms by your sides, bracing your body for support.

Raise your feet off the ground and keep them shoulder-width apart.

Cross the right foot over the top of the left to bring them closer together.

Pull them back to shoulder width and do it again, this time crossing the left foot over the right.

For 60 seconds, repeat the motion.

#5 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers use multiple muscle groups and joints at the same time as a complex workout. In other words, they target core muscles like the back, hips, and abs, as well as glutes, leg muscles, and even shoulders.

To perform this exercise:

In a plank posture, begin this exercise.

Pull your right knee in close to your chest and place your foot on the ground for a few seconds before returning to the beginning position.

Bring your left knee to your chest after that.

Alternate pulling your left and right knees to your chest. Increase the intensity of your workout by picking up the speed.

#6 Side Planks

A side plank targets your obliques, the muscles that run along the side of your core, while crunches and conventional planks target the muscles at the front of your core. It's easier to twist and bend your trunk if your obliques are strong.

To do side planks:

Make a straight line from your head to your feet by lying on your right side.

Lift your upper body off the floor with your right forearm supporting you.

Tighten your core and push your hips off the ground by putting your weight into your feet and forearm.

A diagonal straight line should appear on your body.

While executing the side plank, remember to breathe deeply and hold the posture for as long as you feel comfortable. Change sides to the left.

#7 Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are a basic abdominal exercise that help you trim your waist and tone your midsection. They're fantastic for increasing stability, flexibility, and coordination because they demand more leg movement than normal crunches.

To do this:

Lie down with your hands behind your head. Raise your shoulders off the floor and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle while looking at your thighs.

Squeeze your abs and straighten your right leg while twisting your right elbow toward your left knee.

Switch sides and extend your left leg while twisting and reaching your left elbow to your right knee.

Takeaway

The morning or the evening? That’s a question we are often asked. Personally, we don’t think that it makes much of a difference, so long as you do it sometime during the day.

Some people prefer to exercise in the morning, before they begin their day, and others feel better exercising at night, ending their day on a positive note. Whatever you choose, as long as you work out consistently, your abs will respond with more muscle tone.

