5 Best Core Strength Exercises for Athletes

Specific core strength exercises are a major part of the program as athletes need a strong core foundation for forceful movements. The muscles that wrap around the body's front and back, from the head to the pelvis, are referred to as the "core."

A strong and sturdy core serves as a firm foundation from which to launch forceful motions. In actuality, the core is where all physical movements start.

If the arms and legs don't have a strong base of support to start the movement, an athlete won't be able to run quickly, throw a ball, or swing a golf club. The core is therefore a necessary component for all significant athletic motions.

Best Core Strength Exercises

More strength comes from a stronger core. However, core strength exercises aren't just for developing six-pack abs and giving your golf drives greater power.

Core strength exercises also improve your balance and stability. If you strengthen that support, you'll be better at learning new movements, and less likely to hurt a muscle that's trying to fill in for a weak core.

Here’s a list of core strength exercises to improve your athletic performance:

1. Butterfly sit-up

By placing your legs in the butterfly position, you are essentially imposing the correct form by removing the opportunity to engage your hip flexors. It's also simple to change the difficulty in both directions, making it ideal for group training sessions or any other program.

Instructions:

Knees should be bent out to the sides while you lie face-up with your feet together. Raise your arms high.

Curl your body up till you are sitting up straight by engaging your core. Toe-touching forward reach is required.

Return to the starting position slowly, then quickly begin the next repitition.

2. Alternating shoulder tap plank

By placing your body in a push-up position, this core strength exercise engages more of your triceps muscles in conjunction with your core muscles. To help stabilize your body during any athletic activity, you need a strong core.

Instructions:

Lie down in the traditional push-up position.

Reach across your body with one hand up. After tapping the shoulder across you, put your hand back on the ground.

Use the opposing hand to do the same movement.

3. Body saw

This exercise increases core stability and strength and is one of the most fantastic core strength exercises for your core.

Instructions:

Get into a forearm plank position with your forearms on the floor, elbows squarely beneath your shoulders, hands pointing forward so that your arms are parallel, legs extended behind you, and toes placed on a set of gliders or towels.

Engage your butt, quads, and core while tucking your tailbone.

Move the towel or glider back towards the wall behind you by gently pushing with your forearms and elbows.

Without changing fundamental engagement, advance as far as you can. Maintain a tight waistline.

Pull back to the starting position gradually using your arms and elbows.

4. Jackknife

This is one of the best core strength exercises since it works every core muscle group, requiring stability throughout, and the activation of all of your core muscles.

Instructions:

Lie down face-up on the floor with your arms and legs extended, keeping them close to your ears. Press your lower back to the ground and tighten your abs.

Reaching your hands forward towards your feet, pointing your toes, squeezing your glutes, and lifting your legs and upper back off the ground at the same time will cause your body to form a V shape.

Maintain core stability as you gradually decrease to the beginning position.

5. C-Curve

This core strength exercise involves an isometric hold at the end of the sit-up. By keeping your abs tense at all times, you're exercising them.

Instructions:

Knees bowed, feet flat on the ground, and a back-on-tailbone position. Hold on to the top of each leg.

As you would after performing a sit-up, round your spine, tuck your tailbone, and start to lean back.

Stop and hold when you're halfway there. Don't let up on your quads or your entire core.

Holding your arms out in front of you will provide additional difficulty.

Wrapping Up

Whatever the motivation is behind your desire to strengthen your core, this guide to the finest core strength exercises will enable you to develop core power, stability, and six-pack abs.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh