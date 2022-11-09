5 Best Creatine Monohydrate Supplements To Buy in 2022

Creatine monohydrate is a popular performance-aid supplement widely used in the fitness and sports industry. It's taken by regular gym goers and advanced athletes alike.

Creatine is a metabolite found in animal cells. It's important to recycle the basic energy compound of the body, which is known as ATP (adenosine triphosphate). In healthy individuals, it's stored in muscle cells and used during physical activities.

Freshly sourced animal products such as meat and fish contain creatine naturally. Creatine is often considered to be harmful to the body, but extensive studies have concluded that creatine is absolutely safe to consume as a supplement in proper dosage.

Creatine supplements when combined with protein supplements can yield the best results when it comes to muscle gain.

However, certain creatine products can cause bloating initially, so products with micronized creatine are considered safer than regular ones. Creatine, when combined with alpha lipoic acid absorbs better than when taken alone. Alpha lipoic acid is known to open up the channels through which creatine enters the cells.

Best Creatine Monohydrates to Buy This Year

There are a lot of brands available in the market and online. Most of these creatine powders are micronized.

It's important to check whether these products contain any harmful additives. One should also look for certifications from different third-party testing agencies for quality assurance and safety.

Here's a look at five such products:

1) Optimum Nutrition - Micronized creatine powder

This popular product from Optimum Nutrition contains 100 % pure creatine monohydrate in micronized form.

Micronization involves breaking down the compound into smaller particles through industrial methods. This process significantly enhances the miscibility and absorption of the creatine molecules. The product is certified by Informed Choice. The serving size is five grams.

Price: $101.99

2) Nutricost - Creatine monohydrate micronized powder

This product is an ISO accredited third-party validated on the basis of potency and purity.

It's also non-GMO and gluten-free. Nutricost is manufactured and packed in an FDA-registered facility that is certified in good manufacturing practices. It provides five grams of micronized creatine per scoop. Nutricost also provides 90 days money-back guarantee if user has unsatisfactory results.

Price: $54.95

3) Bulksupplements - Creatine monohydrate micronized powder

The creatine monohydrate is manufactured and packaged in an FDA-registered food facility located in Henderson, Nevada, USA.

This product is tested for purity and potency in their in-house testing laboratory and other third-party testing laboratories as well. Manufacturing and packaging are done in a facility certified in good manufacturing practices. Creatine monohydrate in micronized form help promote anaerobic strength and increase muscle size.

Price: $14.96

4) Naked Nutrition - 100% creatine monohydrate powder

This creatine powder from Naked is free of any artificially synthesized additives. It's fast-dissolving in water and rapidly absorbed in the intestine.

It can promote muscular strength, help increase muscle mass, and improve athletic performance. It's free of harmful heavy metals, is keto-friendly, gluten-free, GMO-free, soy-free, and vegan-friendly.

Price: $51.99

5) Purathlete - Power + Creatine and Magnesium

This type of product is known as chelated creatine magnesium, meaning it combines creatine and magnesium to enhance its absorption in the intestines.

It's certified by NSF international. This product might show better results in endurance athletes. However, one must not consume more than the prescribed dosage as this formula might have laxative effects. It's free of harmful substances, gluten, and diuretics.

Price: $26.99

Takeaway

Creatine is a safe and effective supplement to increase muscle endurance, athletic performance, and muscle mass.

It has been extensively studied for years. Gymgoers and athletes can take creatine in the recommended dosage for optimal results. Creatine supplements are safe for both men and women.

People with kidney or liver issues must consult a doctor before purchasing any creatine supplement. It has to be kept in mind that a healthy and balanced diet is crucial to gain muscle and strength.

