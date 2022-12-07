5 Best Dumbbell Shoulder Exercises For Athletic Shoulders

While you may be able to lift lesser weights on dumbbell shoulder exercises compared to their barbell variations, dumbbells are the superior option for many reasons.

First off, they're ideal for beginners struggling to learn proper exercise form. Moreover, they're a better option for those struggling with wrist, shoulder or elbow pain. They can be performed with a variety of grips and can be taken through a greater range of motion.

All these reasons make dumbbell shoulder exercises the best option to build strong, athletic, and healthy shoulders.

Best Dumbbell Shoulder Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Dumbbell Shoulder Press

The dumbbell shoulder press is a time-tested, versatile movement that's ideal for building the shoulders, triceps, and traps. To effectively stimulate all three heads of the delts, add the movement to your list of dumbbell shoulder exercises.

Instructions:

Perform seated to press more weight. The standing version involves more core activation.

While seated, firmly place your upper back against the backrest.

Push your chest out, and pull your shoulder blades down. Lift the dumbbells to shoulder level. Heavier dumbbells require a bit of body momentum to lift up.

Press the dumbbells straight overhead till your arms are completely stretched. Avoid lockout to keep more tension on the delts.

Lower slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Arnold Shoulder Press

Popularized by iconic bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, this exercise is among the best dumbbell shoulder exercises to hit the front and side delts. The rotational component helps build wrist and forearm mobility.

Instructions:

Set up as you would for a normal dumbbell shoulder press.

The wrists should be turned inward, with the palms facing you.

Begin the movement by rotating your wrists outwards, and press the weight straight up.

Lower the weight slowly back to starting position by rotating the wrist inwards.

Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

If you want to build wide shoulders, add this exercise to your arsenal of dumbbell shoulder exercises. According to EMG data, lateral raises are the best option to stimulate the side delts.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet placed shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up and back flat. Lean slightly forward for more side delt activation.

Grab the dumbbells with both hands, with your palms facing your body.

Brace your core. Raise the dumbbells upwards and to your sides till they're parallel to the ground.

Return the dumbbells to their starting position by lowering the weights slowly. Do not use body momentum.

Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Bent-Over Reverse Fly

Strong rear delts and upper back are critical for developing overhead strength and upper body athleticism.

Instructions:

Grab a pair of dumbbells. Hold them with a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Bend slightly at the waist. Brace your core, and keep your back flat.

Raise the dumbells to either side of your body as high as possible.

You will feel a strong contraction along your upper back and rear delts.

You can use an incline bench or support your head against a stable surface for more stability.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Avoid swinging the weights.

Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Push Press

If you want to train like an athlete, add the push press to your repertoire of dumbbell shoulder exercises. This is a full body exercise that can help overload the triceps and shoulders, helping you to break overhead press plateaus.

Instructions:

Stand up straight with the dumbbells supported on your shoulders.

Keep your back flat and feet held slightly wider than hip width. Choose a stance similiar to the squat position.

Bend slightlly at the knees. Transfer your lower body power straight up to the shoulders. and press the weight straight up. It will take a while to properly time the movement.

Raise the dumbbells till the arms are completely stretched and locked out.

Return the dumbbells back to the shoulders. Repeat.

Takeaway

Dumbbell shoulder exercises are key to building strong, muscular, and healthy shoulders. Make sure to perform a lot of rear delt work to strengthen the muscles around the shoulder joint. Alternate these dumbbell movements with barbell variations to blast past plateaus and achieve 3D, capped delts.

