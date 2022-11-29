6 Effective Morning Mobility Exercises

At the outset, let's discuss what the terms mobility and flexibility mean, as they're often understood incorrectly. Despite the fact that both influence ability to move well and are related in certain ways, they're not the same thing.

The term mobility describes how a joint moves through its normal range of motion. This range is determined by the nature of the joint itself. For example, the ball and socket joint found in shoulders and hips is a synovial joint that allows forward, backward, rotating and sideways movements.

Hinge joints, such as the knee or elbow joint, allow flexion and extension in one plane, with limited degrees of motion in other planes. However, this limited range of motion makes them more stable and less prone to injuries.

The term flexibility denotes the ability of a muscle to stretch temporarily. Flexibility is a crucial aspect of mobility, as it helps the muscles move more freely around the joints. Even if you have good flexibility, your mobility may be poor.

Proper joint movement is necessary for simple daily activities like reaching for the top shelf or playing with your kids.

Let’s examine the best exercises you can add to your routine to improve stiff and painful joints. You can perform them in the morning for a perfect start to your day.

Effective Morning Mobility Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Shoulder Pass-Through/Dislocate

This is an excellent exercise for shoulder joint mobility as well as strengthening the smaller muscles around the shoulder, especially the rotator cuff. If you're particularly struggling with joint tightness, it might take you a while to complete one perfect rep. Keep at it, though, as the exercise is worth the effort.

Instructions:

Put your arms in front of your body while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band with an overhand grip. Keep your arms wider than shoulder width.

Hold the PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band parallel to the floor.

Keeping your arms straight, engage your core as you slowly elevate the PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band above your head. Squeeze your glutes to prevent lower back rounding.

Once it reaches above your head, slowly rotate the PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band towards the back of your body.

Try to get as far as possible without bending your elbows. When your elbows start to bend, hold the stretch at that position. Do not force the movement any farther.

If you have good joint movement, you can continue rotating till the PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band touches the back of your thighs or butt. That will depend on your arm length.

Maintaining straight arms, pull the the PVC pipe/broomstick/resistance band back over your head and back to its starting position.

Note:

Keep your chest up, but do not puff it out too much.

Start with a wider grip. You can make it narrower as your range of motion improves.

Do not force the movement. That can cause undue stress on the joint, leading to injury.

Peform a few shoulder circles before the movement to get warmed up.

2) Resistance band high-to-low row

Instructions:

Attach a resistance band to any sturdy object above shoulder height. You can also use a cable machine to perform the movement.

Grab the band with one or both hands. You can perform them unilaterally or bilaterally depending on comfort.

If you're doing them with both arms, sit on the floor, with your knees bent. When done unilaterally, get down on one knee, and grab the resistance band with the opposite arm, with the other arm resting by your side.

While keeping your torso upright, pull the band towards your body. Focus on squeezing the shoulder blades and upper back muscles.

Hold for one second, and return to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell External Rotation

Instructions:

Start with very light weights. Guys, put aside your ego, and pick up the pink dumbbells.

Get in a seated position, with one leg bent at the knee joint and the other pointing straight forward.

Keep your elbow on the inside of your bent knee.

Bend your elbows to 90 degrees. Maintain this angle throughout the movement.

Lift the weight up. Stop before your forearms are perpendicular to the floor.

Lower to starting position.

Note: You can perform external rotations using a resistance band or weight plate instead. They're excellent for strengthening the rotator cuff and improving shoulder mobility.

4) 90/90 Hip Switch

Instructions:

Sit up straight with your legs slightly wider than hip-width apart. Bend both knees to 90 degrees.

Rotate your knees from side to side while keeping your heels on the floor.

Hold your arms out straight for more core involvement.

Maintain an upright posture throughout.

Note: This is ideal for building hip mobility and stretching the hip flexors.

5) Cat-cow stretch (Chakravakasana)

This exercise is ideal for developing thoracic mobility. It also improves posture, balance, and coordination. You will feel a good stretch on your spine and neck while performing this movement. It's ideal for people who spend multiple hours sitting down.

Check out this article for a detailed breakdown of how to perform the exercise with proper form.

6) Scapular Push-up

It strengthens various muscles around the scapula that influence shoulder mobility and posture. Scapular motion impacts almost every upper body movement, so it's crucial to add this exercise to your morning routine.

Instructions:

Start in a push-up position.

Pinch the shoulder blades together. Imagine you're trying to hold a paper between your scapulae.

Hold for 2-3 seconds. Push down on the floor using your arms, lifting up your upper back into a rounded position.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

