7 Best Exercises To Get a Good Posture

If you're like a lot of people, you probably don't have the best posture, and it's not your fault.

Having good posture helps you to be more comfortable when you sit and stand, reducing the stress on your muscles and joints.

When you work on improving your posture, you also become more aware of what's going on with your body. You may notice areas of tightness or imbalance that you weren't aware of before.

7 exercises that will help improve your posture

Here's a look at a few exercises that can help you attain and maintain good posture:

1) Child's Pose

The spine, glutes, and hamstrings are stretched and lengthened in this resting pose. The child's pose helps in the relaxation of the lower back and neck.

Here's how to do the child's pose correctly:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet close to your bottom.

Fold forward from your hips while maintaining a straight spine.

Walk your hands in front of you, then return to your original starting position.

Lower your arms or place them by your sides, then breathe deeply from the back of your rib cage and waist.

2) High Plank

A high plank strengthens your shoulders, glutes, and hamstrings while relieving pain and stiffness in your body. It also helps in the formation of core and back strength, both of which are essential for proper posture.

Here's how to do the high plank correctly:

On all fours (hands on the floor, knees on the ground), with abdominals engaged, back straight, and chest open.

While stretching the back of your neck and relaxing your throat, look down at the floor.

Hold this position for up to 60 seconds before returning to starting position.

3) Standing Forward Bend

Your spine, hamstrings, and glutes are all stretched out in this exercise. You should feel a good stretch on the backside of your body.

Here's how to do the standing forward bend correctly:

Place your feet on the mat. Keeping your weight placed on the balls of the feet, stand in the center of the mat.

Straighten your arms overhead, alongside your ears. Inhale and stretch both arms straight up overhead, across your ears.

Exhale and bend forward at the waist while keeping your legs straight.

Reach down and grasp hold of the back of your legs wherever it feels most comfortable.

4) Thoracic Spine Rotation

Thoracic mobility refers to the range of movement or motion available in the middle section of your spine. It is critical for achieving good posture and avoiding pain caused by poor posture.

Here's how to do the thoracic spine rotation correctly:

Lie on your belly and extend your legs behind you with your feet about hip-width apart.

Bend your arms so that you're supporting yourself on the tops of your forearms.

Bend your elbows and press them onto the mat, creating a cradle for your head.

5) Glute Squeeze

This workout strengthens and activates your glutes while also providing relief from lower back pain. It also improves the function and alignment of the hips and pelvis, resulting in better posture.

Here's how to do the glute squeeze correctly:

Lie down on your back, knees bent and feet about hip distance apart.

Rest your arms alongside your body with your hands facing down.

Exhale and bring your feet closer to your hips.

Hold this stance for 10 seconds before moving your hands away from your hips.

6) Shoulder Blade Exercise

All you'll need is a chair for this exercise. The goal is to assist you in elevating your chest, which will improve your head and neck posture in the long run.

Here's how to do the shoulder blade exercise correctly:

Sit with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle and your back straight.

Drop your shoulders by letting go of them. You can also hang your arms by your sides.

Squeeze both shoulder blades together. Hold the position for a few seconds. Now gently let go.

7) Standing Cat Cow Pose

While standing, you can do the cat cow stretch to release tension in your back, hips, and glutes.

Here's how to do the standing cat cow pose correctly:

Stand on your feet, maintaining distance between them, and bend your knees slightly.

Put your hands on your thighs, lengthen your neck and try to touch your chin to your chest.

Now, slowly move your spine in the other direction.

Do this five times and hold each position for five breaths.

Why posture is so important

Whether you're sitting at your desk or running around the office, good posture is important. It can help you stay comfortable and prevent unnecessary strain on your body.

Having good posture is about being in a position of comfort and ease. It is about balancing the load you are carrying on your arms, legs, back, and neck, so that you can move freely without pain or fatigue.

Bottom Line

Our lives have become more sedentary, so it’s important to find a way to combat that. Stand up more at work. Exercise more throughout the day. Don’t let bad posture develop in the first place. Your back and body will thank you for this in the long run.

