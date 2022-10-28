5 Best Exercises to Burn More Calories for Quick Weight Loss

If you want to burn more calories in a short period, increase your calorie expenditure. That means you will have to focus on exercises that allow you to use more energy in a short span.

The idea behind that is: When you burn more calories, your body dips into the stored calories to provide energy for your efforts. That's how the weight-loss process gets triggered.

Exercises to Burn More Calories

The following five exercises can be incorporated into your workout routine if you want to burn more calories:

1) Swimming

Swimming is an excellent way to engage the entire body during an exercise. Moreover, the water itself behaves as a resistance, so your muscles need to work harder to move the body against the water.

Swimming is a great way to focus on your daily cardio exercise, but you may not have access to a pool all the time. However, whenever you do, you must try to incorporate swimming into your routine.

2) HIIT

HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. Here, you focus on raising your heart rate and allowing it to become steady before raising it again. This pattern helps in raising metabolism, allowing you to constantly burn calories even after you’re done with the HIIT session.

You can find 15-minute HIIT routines here.

3) Running

When you’re going for a run, you should try to focus on steady state running for the first few weeks. That will enable your joints to become used to the motion before you move to HIIT sessions or sprints.

Usually, people who do not have the time to hit the gym because of their busy schedule can benefit from running.

4) Resistance Training

Resistance training and cardio is an optimal way to burn more calories. In fact, if you’re into resistance training, use cardio as an additional method or assistance to burn more calories and not as the primary way of burning more calories.

You can find a guide for resistance training here.

5) Cycling

Cycling is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have the time to go to the gym but commutes to work.

There are several portable bicycles available that you can make use of if you choose to cycle to work. Not only is cycling good for fitness, but it also contribute to reducing pollution.

Bottom Line

You need to understand that diet is key. You can exercise all you want, but if you’re not in a calorie deficit, you won’t be able to lose weight at all.

You need to give yourself enough rest for the cells and muscles to recover. If you don’t allow the muscles to recover, you won’t be able to become leaner or stronger.

Finally, always hydrate yourself even if you’re not thirsty. It’s important to drink water constantly whether you’re trying to burn more calories or not.

Poll : 0 votes