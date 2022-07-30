5 Best Exercises to Elevate Your Hockey Game

Hockey is a fast-paced sport, so it's important for players to stay alert at all times. The same goes for any other sport; you must prepare adequately to perform at your best.

To elevate your hockey game, you must be able to exert your maximum force in the least amount of time.

Your shoulders, arms, torso, abs, core, thighs and glutes need to get stronger and more flexible if you want to skate quickly, shoot hard, and avoid bumping into opposition players.

Elevate your Hockey Game with Exercises

To train properly for hockey, it's necessary to comprehend the energy systems and muscle recruitment employed on the field and reverse engineer those processes in accordance. That will allow you to train precisely, which will boost your performance and not just make you stronger.

Your rotational power, development of the posterior chain and grip strength play a significant role in the shot-making, helping elevate your hockey game.

Here’s a list of five exercises you can incorporate into your routine to elevate your hockey game:

1) Lunge

Lunges aid in maintaining lower body strength and quadriceps development, which are important to elevate your hockey game.

Here’s how to do it:

Move one foot behind you while standing.

Lower your body till your front knee forms a 90-degree angle with your back knee, which should be a few inches above the floor but not touching.

Regain your balance; stand up, and repeat with the opposite leg.

Make sure you're not overextending your body with each step back; alter the distance as needed to find your ideal level of comfort.

2) Chin-up

Posture, grip strength and muscle strength are all enhanced by chin-ups, which are crucial to elevate your hockey game.

A pull-up bar will be necessary for this activity. Pull-ups are done with your palms outward, while chin-ups are done with your palms towards you. Additionally, pull-ups call for a wider grasp, whereas chin-ups demand your hands to be in line with your shoulders.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by grasping the bar with your palms facing in and your hands directly above your shoulders for chin-ups.

Allow your body to hang, and raise yourself utilising your bicep, shoulders and upper back muscles such that your chin is either over the bar or in line with it.

Repeat while gradually lowering yourself.

3) Deadbug

This workout is beneficial, as it uses reciprocal arm and leg action, which works the core harder and simulates skating movements that help elevate your hockey game.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your back, with your arms crossed directly across your chest.

To assume a tabletop position while bending your hips and knees to 90 degrees, lift both your feet off the ground.

Keep your lower back firmly attached to the mat by engaging your core.

While the opposing leg extends, extend one arm overhead.

Just as your arm and leg are about to hit the ground, pause.

On each side, repeat ten times.

4) Side Plank

Hockey players may be more susceptible to hip labral tear or groin strains, as skating causes hyperactive muscles on the outside of the hip and weak muscles in the groin. This exercise can help elevate that and boost your hockey game.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your bottom beneath, push through your elbow, and lift your hips off the floor while lying on your elbow on one side.

Hold while taking deep breaths for 30 to 60 seconds.

Add intensity by placing your top foot up on a little box as that gets easier.

Raise your bottom leg.

5) Single Leg Bridge

A lot of hockey players skate on one leg. This workout is quite beneficial for enhancing lower leg strength to elevate your hockey game.

Here’s how to do it:

Your hips and knees should be bent to 90 degrees as you lay on your back with both knees bent.

Core-focused and buttock-tightening.

As much as you can, lift your hips off the floor.

Repeat 10-15 times after holding for five seconds.

Key Takeaway

Like learning new skills on the field, elevating your hockey game in the gym takes practice.

Your ability to generate maximum force quickly, generate a lot of rotational power and regularly deliver pucks into the goal can be significantly improved if you use progression over time and execute the actions with great technique.

