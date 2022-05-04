6 Best Stretching Exercises to Relieve Groin Pain

If you've ever suffered from groin pain, you know that getting it to go away can be a major task. And when you're dealing with chronic groin pain because of an injury, it can be nearly impossible to find a consistent workout routine that helps. The good news is that it is possible to beat groin issues and return to your favorite activities by simply following a few key steps.

Most experts agree that static and dynamic stretching is the best way to prepare your body for exercise, as it helps make your muscles more pliable, which in turn reduces the risk of injury.

Best stretching exercises to ease groin pain

Warming up is critical for increasing hip mobility and improving overall performance. Muscles and tendons don't work as well if they aren't warmed up, which increases the risk of a strain or partial tear. Consult your doctor if you believe you have sustained a serious muscle injury.

If you are feeling discomfort in your groin area, here are some stretches that might help ease the pain.

1) Half-Kneeling Hip Stretch

Hip flexors are frequently guarded and tight in people who suffer from hip discomfort. This stretch will target the hip flexor and groin muscles to relieve groin pain by using trunk rotation (your chest, belly, and back).

To do this stretch:

Begin in a half-kneeling position.

Flex the front leg's hip and groin muscles to the same side as your rear leg.

Rotate the trunk to that side while squeezing the glute on the rear leg.

If you don't feel a stretch, try adding a moderate forward lean.

Hold for up to 15 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Repeat four to six times per side.

2) Side Lunge Groin Stretch

Lunges simultaneously strengthen and stretch your muscles. Strengthening exercises that are performed while the muscle is lengthening are beneficial for groin pain.

To do this movement:

Stand with feet together and take a step to the side with your right foot, lowering into a lunging position.

Keep the toes of both feet pointed straight ahead; that will engage the groin muscles.

Press back to start for one rep.

Repeat 6 to 10 times and then switch legs. Repeat 2 or 3 times total, resting 30 to 60 seconds between each set.

3) Isolated Short Groin Stretch

This calming isolated groin stretch is ideal for cooling down at the end of your workout. Overall, these challenging-yet-comfortable stretches feel great and help your body relax, so include them in your routine to ease the groin pain.

Here's how you do isolated stretch:

Sit with your knees together in front of you and your feet directly on top of each other, with the soles of your feet touching.

Try to straighten your legs so that the two heels are in line with each other.

Use your elbows to press gently down on your knees as you breathe deeply—this should deepen the stretch in your groin region over about 30 seconds.

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Do 3 to 5 sets.

4) Squatted Groin Stretch

This groin stretch is a little more advanced than the previous one, but it offers a new challenge by stretching both sides of your lower body at the same time.

Here's how you do it:

Make sure you're standing with your feet wide apart, toes pointing out, and squat down slowly until your knees are directly over your ankles.

Place your hands on top of your inner thighs and push outward to open your hips.

You will feel a stretch in the groin muscle in both legs.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then relax.

6) Isolated Long Stretch

Use this stretch to target the groin and hamstring muscles as another fantastic cooling exercise to help with the groin pain.

To do this:

Sit up straight and form a broad "V" with your legs.

To achieve a mild stretch, gradually lean your trunk forward, stretching straight out toward your toes for 30 seconds. 30 seconds of rest 3–5 sets are recommended.

Things to Keep in Mind

Stretching is a natural, gentle way to improve flexibility and increase range of motion. To achieve the best results from your stretching routine, it's important to follow these guidelines every time you stretch.

Breathe! Holding your breath can cause tension in your muscles and raise your blood pressure. Try breathing deeply while you stretch—it will help your muscles relax and allow you to stretch more deeply.

Never push a stretch beyond mild discomfort; if it hurts, stop. Although stretching tight muscles might be painful, you should never experience severe or stabbing pain. If you do, stop immediately; you've gone too far with the stretch.

Be consistent! Stretching for a few minutes a few times a day will help you with groin pain, flexibility and range of motion over time. This is always preferable to stretching for a longer period of time once a week—short, regular stretches yield better outcomes than long, rare stretches.

Bottom Line

Stretching is the most important thing you can do to avoid injury and improve your performance. It’s a good idea to stretch your groin, hamstring, and hip flexor muscles before exercise at least two times per week. A routine of regular stretching can help reduce the risk of injuries.

